Lunatic: Massa hopes for help from Hamilton in World Championship lawsuit

Felipe Massa is fighting for the 2008 world championship title, which he lost to Lewis Hamilton. Totally crazy: Massa is hoping for the British driver's help.

Massa's lawyer Bernardo Viana from the law firm Vieira Rezende in Sao Paulo told the news agency "Reuters".

"He is an important ambassador for the sport and has always defended the integrity of the sport," Viana said: "He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and very popular with Brazilians, so I hope he will support us."

"We have absolutely nothing against Hamilton," Viana assured. Questionable whether that will convince Hamilton to back Massa.

Massa's advisers include sports law lawyer Nick de Marco, who said in a written statement to Reuters that the case raised "a number of very important and interesting legal issues as well as fundamental questions of sporting integrity".

"I am sure that this case will be of great interest not only to all motorsport fans but to anyone interested in the fairness of sporting competitions," he added.

The background to it all: Nelson Piquet Jr had deliberately caused an accident in the Singapore race during the 2008 season to help his teammate Fernando Alonso win.

After an interview by the then F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, the question arises whether the result should have been cancelled. Had that happened, the Brazilian would have taken the title in 2008.

In an interview with "F1-Insider.com", the then F1 boss admits that he and also the then FIA President Max Mosley still learned about the irregular Renault strategy in 2008, but took the decision not to do anything in order not to harm the sport.

Ecclestone stressed: "We had the information in time to investigate the matter. However, according to the statutes, we would have had to cancel the race in Singapore under these conditions. That means it would never have taken place for the world championship standings. Then Felipe Massa would have become world champion and not Lewis Hamilton."

Viana also said Massa's lawyers had agreed to give Formula One and world governing body the FIA until mid-October to respond to a statement of claim sent to them on 15 August. "The ball is in their court, we have been waiting for their response," said Viana: "They asked for more time, until mid-October, and in good faith we agreed."

