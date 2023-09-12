Lunatic: Massa hopes for help from Hamilton in World Championship lawsuit
Felipe Massa is fighting for the 2008 world championship title, which he lost to Lewis Hamilton. Totally crazy: Massa is hoping for the British driver's help.
Massa's lawyer Bernardo Viana from the law firm Vieira Rezende in Sao Paulo told the news agency "Reuters".
"He is an important ambassador for the sport and has always defended the integrity of the sport," Viana said: "He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and very popular with Brazilians, so I hope he will support us."
"We have absolutely nothing against Hamilton," Viana assured. Questionable whether that will convince Hamilton to back Massa.
Massa's advisers include sports law lawyer Nick de Marco, who said in a written statement to Reuters that the case raised "a number of very important and interesting legal issues as well as fundamental questions of sporting integrity".
"I am sure that this case will be of great interest not only to all motorsport fans but to anyone interested in the fairness of sporting competitions," he added.
The background to it all: Nelson Piquet Jr had deliberately caused an accident in the Singapore race during the 2008 season to help his teammate Fernando Alonso win.
After an interview by the then F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, the question arises whether the result should have been cancelled. Had that happened, the Brazilian would have taken the title in 2008.
In an interview with "F1-Insider.com", the then F1 boss admits that he and also the then FIA President Max Mosley still learned about the irregular Renault strategy in 2008, but took the decision not to do anything in order not to harm the sport.
Ecclestone stressed: "We had the information in time to investigate the matter. However, according to the statutes, we would have had to cancel the race in Singapore under these conditions. That means it would never have taken place for the world championship standings. Then Felipe Massa would have become world champion and not Lewis Hamilton."
Viana also said Massa's lawyers had agreed to give Formula One and world governing body the FIA until mid-October to respond to a statement of claim sent to them on 15 August. "The ball is in their court, we have been waiting for their response," said Viana: "They asked for more time, until mid-October, and in good faith we agreed."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3