Singapore GP on TV: Will RBR's winning streak come to an end?

Red Bull Racing is currently heading for a perfect Formula 1 season, but eight races are still to come, starting in Singapore. We have the broadcast times for the world championship round.

Red Bull Racing dominates Formula 1. Max Verstappen (13 wins) and his teammate Serigio Pérez (2) have prevailed in each of the past 15 Grand Prix across the season, and Red Bull is aiming for a perfect 2023 season.

Eight races and three sprints still await. The upcoming race in Singapore could be a stumbling block for Verstappen and co.

"If we still win Singapore, then you can be really optimistic about the rest of the season," Red Bull motorsport adviser Marko said on the Sky microphone. Verstappen, referring to the track characteristics with many twisting corners and only short straights, said, "It's not going to be the strongest weekend for us."

"If you don't have a good Saturday and you don't start from the front, it's going to be very difficult," added Pérez.

The best way to find out how the race action is developing is with our live ticker. We have also summarised the most important broadcast dates of Sky, ORF and SRF.

Singapore GP on television

