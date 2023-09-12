Singapore GP on TV: Will RBR's winning streak come to an end?
Red Bull Racing dominates Formula 1. Max Verstappen (13 wins) and his teammate Serigio Pérez (2) have prevailed in each of the past 15 Grand Prix across the season, and Red Bull is aiming for a perfect 2023 season.
Eight races and three sprints still await. The upcoming race in Singapore could be a stumbling block for Verstappen and co.
"If we still win Singapore, then you can be really optimistic about the rest of the season," Red Bull motorsport adviser Marko said on the Sky microphone. Verstappen, referring to the track characteristics with many twisting corners and only short straights, said, "It's not going to be the strongest weekend for us."
"If you don't have a good Saturday and you don't start from the front, it's going to be very difficult," added Pérez.
The best way to find out how the race action is developing is with our live ticker. We have also summarised the most important broadcast dates of Sky, ORF and SRF.
Singapore GP on television
Friday, 15 September
06.45: Sky Sport F1 - Netherlands GP replay
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: Dutch GP 09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Italian GP Repeat
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: Italian GP
11.15 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Beginning Coverage First Practice
11.15: ServusTV - Start of First Practice Coverage
11.30 a.m.: First Practice
12.50: ServusTV - Red Bull Formula Nürburgring
13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Kimi Räikkönen
14.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Fernando Alonso
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Jenson Button
14.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Second Practice Coverage
14.45: ServusTV - Start of Second Practice Coverage
15.00: Second practice
19.00: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - First Practice Replay
21.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Second practice replay
Saturday, 16 September
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2017
08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2013
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up! The Motorsport Special
11.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Third Practice Coverage
11.15: ServusTV - Start of Third Practice Coverage
11.30 a.m.: Third practice
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage
14.30: ServusTV - Start of Qualifying Coverage
15.00: Qualifying
16.00: ServusTV - Qualifying Analysis
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
17.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Kimi Räikkönen
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Fernando Alonso
19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
23.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
Sunday, 17 September
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2019
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2022
10.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
11.45am: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
12.00: ServusTV - Preliminary Reports on the Singapore GP
12.30 p.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Singapore GP
13.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of coverage Singapore GP
14.00: ServusTV - Start of Singapore GP coverage
14.00: Singapore Grand Prix
15.40: ServusTV - Analysis Singapore GP
15.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
17.00: ORF 1 - Highlights Singapore GP
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
18.20 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repeat
23.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race compact