Lando Norris to Red Bull Racing? Button advises

Will Lando Norris switch to Red Bull Racing in the foreseeable future? The parties involved are keeping an open mind, even if Norris would then have to compete against Max Verstappen. Jenson Button comments on the speculation.

Lando Norris is in great form at the moment, having finished in the points in the McLaren in the last six races and also finished on the podium twice. Speculation about his future has recently gained momentum.

"Pérez has a contract with us until 2024 and Norris at McLaren even until 2025. Unfortunately, it still runs that long," Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told ServusTV: "He would definitely be a candidate for us."

Asked about the possibility of driving alongside Max Verstappen in the coming years, wherever that might be, Norris said: "It's definitely something I'd be open to in the future."

Norris continued, "I think it would be great to work alongside someone like him. At the same time, I'd like to see how I can really compete against him. I'd be open to it."

Norris gets some advice from Jenson Button. "The problem is you have to be the best to be world champion," Button said on Sky. "And that's what it was all about for me when I left Brawn."

"I thought: I have to go to McLaren because I have to race against Lewis Hamilton, who was considered the best. And I think that's what he has to decide what he wants to do. I think if he's smart, he'll choose a car that suits his style. And I think we've seen with a lot of drivers that the Red Bull doesn't suit a lot of drivers, apart from Max."

So it's not an easy decision for Norris, Button said, "He's not in a car he can win in at the moment. And he probably won't next year either, I don't think. So he has to look elsewhere for 2025. Or he puts his faith in McLaren. They've won races, they've won championships, and that can change again," Button said.

Button continued, "So as long as he looks to the future and believes they are doing well as a team and it gives him confidence, he should stay there. If not, he should go up against Max Verstappen in his team."

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3