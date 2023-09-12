Lando Norris to Red Bull Racing? Button advises
Lando Norris is in great form at the moment, having finished in the points in the McLaren in the last six races and also finished on the podium twice. Speculation about his future has recently gained momentum.
"Pérez has a contract with us until 2024 and Norris at McLaren even until 2025. Unfortunately, it still runs that long," Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told ServusTV: "He would definitely be a candidate for us."
Asked about the possibility of driving alongside Max Verstappen in the coming years, wherever that might be, Norris said: "It's definitely something I'd be open to in the future."
Norris continued, "I think it would be great to work alongside someone like him. At the same time, I'd like to see how I can really compete against him. I'd be open to it."
Norris gets some advice from Jenson Button. "The problem is you have to be the best to be world champion," Button said on Sky. "And that's what it was all about for me when I left Brawn."
"I thought: I have to go to McLaren because I have to race against Lewis Hamilton, who was considered the best. And I think that's what he has to decide what he wants to do. I think if he's smart, he'll choose a car that suits his style. And I think we've seen with a lot of drivers that the Red Bull doesn't suit a lot of drivers, apart from Max."
So it's not an easy decision for Norris, Button said, "He's not in a car he can win in at the moment. And he probably won't next year either, I don't think. So he has to look elsewhere for 2025. Or he puts his faith in McLaren. They've won races, they've won championships, and that can change again," Button said.
Button continued, "So as long as he looks to the future and believes they are doing well as a team and it gives him confidence, he should stay there. If not, he should go up against Max Verstappen in his team."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3