Hamilton: That's why he ignored Vettel's message

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have become friends over the years in Formula 1 and are in regular contact. Most recently, however, Hamilton has ignored his buddy.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel raced against each other for the title for several years. It was never as close with Vettel as it was with Max Verstappen in 2021, because Mercedes was too dominant in the end during Vettel's Ferrari years.

Nevertheless, both raced hard and uncompromisingly against each other. Friendships are rare in the Formula 1 business anyway, sometimes they even break up, like with Hamilton and Nico Rosberg when both were fighting for the title at Mercedes.

Today Hamilton and Vettel are friends, they have successfully put the fight on the track behind them. Even after Vettel's retirement after last season, the two remain in contact, as Hamilton now revealed.

"We write to each other here and there," the Briton said in a media round at Monza when asked about Vettel. "In Monaco we even saw each other in person. We text each other every now and then and send each other positive thoughts," Hamilton continued.

Hamilton also had a funny anecdote ready, because Vettel had only "texted him the other day and I still have to write him back", the seven-time champion revealed. Vettel's text message was still "unread", Hamilton said.

But the fact that he waited so long to reply had a specific reason: "Because I cut myself off from my phone last week. I know it's not easy, but I put my phone in the safe and tried to just be with my niece and nephew," said Hamilton: "So I've had a lot of catching up to do in the last few days. I hope I can see Sebastian again soon."

He will, because Vettel announced at the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event this weekend that he would be attending the Japan GP.

"We have something bigger planned in Japan," Vettel told "The West", but it's not about returning to a race car. "This is a first step to put out feelers. I am very excited." What exactly it is about, Vettel did not reveal yet. Only the topic, which is not surprising: "The fight against the climate crisis". He has many ideas and wants to use the action to draw attention to the fight against the climate crisis, he said.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3