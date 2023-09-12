Hamilton: That's why he ignored Vettel's message
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel raced against each other for the title for several years. It was never as close with Vettel as it was with Max Verstappen in 2021, because Mercedes was too dominant in the end during Vettel's Ferrari years.
Nevertheless, both raced hard and uncompromisingly against each other. Friendships are rare in the Formula 1 business anyway, sometimes they even break up, like with Hamilton and Nico Rosberg when both were fighting for the title at Mercedes.
Today Hamilton and Vettel are friends, they have successfully put the fight on the track behind them. Even after Vettel's retirement after last season, the two remain in contact, as Hamilton now revealed.
"We write to each other here and there," the Briton said in a media round at Monza when asked about Vettel. "In Monaco we even saw each other in person. We text each other every now and then and send each other positive thoughts," Hamilton continued.
Hamilton also had a funny anecdote ready, because Vettel had only "texted him the other day and I still have to write him back", the seven-time champion revealed. Vettel's text message was still "unread", Hamilton said.
But the fact that he waited so long to reply had a specific reason: "Because I cut myself off from my phone last week. I know it's not easy, but I put my phone in the safe and tried to just be with my niece and nephew," said Hamilton: "So I've had a lot of catching up to do in the last few days. I hope I can see Sebastian again soon."
He will, because Vettel announced at the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring event this weekend that he would be attending the Japan GP.
"We have something bigger planned in Japan," Vettel told "The West", but it's not about returning to a race car. "This is a first step to put out feelers. I am very excited." What exactly it is about, Vettel did not reveal yet. Only the topic, which is not surprising: "The fight against the climate crisis". He has many ideas and wants to use the action to draw attention to the fight against the climate crisis, he said.
