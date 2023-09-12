Wolff: Mercedes needs a step like McLaren

Mercedes is currently second behind Red Bull Racing. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is optimistic that the Silver Arrows can close the gap. The competition is encouraging.

Mercedes goes into the next races with 273 points. The two pursuers Ferrari (228) and Aston Martin (217) have the Silver Arrows under control at the moment, because Mercedes can score points in many races with the two drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

But in the medium term, Mercedes does not want to race for second place, but for the title again. Toto Wolff is quite optimistic. Asked if it was realistic for Mercedes to challenge Red Bull Racing in 2024, the team boss replied, "From where we are, we just need a step like McLaren and Aston Martin, not an upgrade of two tenths but five tenths, to get back in the game, so yes, I think it's possible."

Aston Martin had made a huge performance step from last season to this season, McLaren during the current season.

"I think we have a couple of directions; if we knew that it would be a lot easier. The car is very unpredictable and lacks grip, so there are a lot of things we need to address," Wolff said.

There's a tendency in Formula One to think there's a magic formula to solve everything, Wolff said: "We just need to get all the components together to make them work in the car, so I wouldn't single out one thing."

And what about Singapore in the short term? What's in it for the street circuit next weekend? "We have to be careful with our predictions. We could go with high downforce, hurrah, we're right behind Red Bull next week. But we don't know, that's the truth. The teams in second to sixth can be very close, that's us and that's Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin."

"But we are scoring points consistently with two cars, we are solidly second in the championship, hopefully soon third in the drivers' championship with Lewis [Hamilton], so we are delivering the best possible job considering the lack of power in the car," Wolff stressed.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3