Wolff: Mercedes needs a step like McLaren
Mercedes goes into the next races with 273 points. The two pursuers Ferrari (228) and Aston Martin (217) have the Silver Arrows under control at the moment, because Mercedes can score points in many races with the two drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
But in the medium term, Mercedes does not want to race for second place, but for the title again. Toto Wolff is quite optimistic. Asked if it was realistic for Mercedes to challenge Red Bull Racing in 2024, the team boss replied, "From where we are, we just need a step like McLaren and Aston Martin, not an upgrade of two tenths but five tenths, to get back in the game, so yes, I think it's possible."
Aston Martin had made a huge performance step from last season to this season, McLaren during the current season.
"I think we have a couple of directions; if we knew that it would be a lot easier. The car is very unpredictable and lacks grip, so there are a lot of things we need to address," Wolff said.
There's a tendency in Formula One to think there's a magic formula to solve everything, Wolff said: "We just need to get all the components together to make them work in the car, so I wouldn't single out one thing."
And what about Singapore in the short term? What's in it for the street circuit next weekend? "We have to be careful with our predictions. We could go with high downforce, hurrah, we're right behind Red Bull next week. But we don't know, that's the truth. The teams in second to sixth can be very close, that's us and that's Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin."
"But we are scoring points consistently with two cars, we are solidly second in the championship, hopefully soon third in the drivers' championship with Lewis [Hamilton], so we are delivering the best possible job considering the lack of power in the car," Wolff stressed.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3