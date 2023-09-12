Mick Schumacher: Would be wrong to give up hope
Mick Schumacher is not giving up hope that he will be on the Formula 1 grid in 2024. Even if the current situation offers little cause for optimism - Schumacher remains positive.
"Hope dies last," he said in an interview with the Sport-Informations-Dienst (SID): "As long as not all seats are allocated, it's not over."
However, the options are getting fewer. There are two seats at stake for him in the end - with the Williams racing team or with Alfa Romeo. However, with current drivers Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu, it looks more like a contract extension.
Schumacher, however, is also hoping for short-term opportunities in the supposedly spoken-for places. "You've seen in the last two or three years that things can still change, even if contracts are in place," he said, "So it would be wrong to give up hope."
At the same time, however, he is also working on a plan B. "Of course, I have thought about it and am putting it together at the same time," he said, without wanting to give details.
It is possible that he will remain a substitute driver for Mercedes next year, because Schumacher sees the work as a rewarding step in his career. This experience has "brought a lot in many respects, probably even more than I had expected. The simulator work in particular was very helpful. I could see how a top team works."
The fact that he could only watch "hurts, of course. I'd be lying if I said I liked it," said Schumacher: "I'm a racing driver. All I want to do is win. But I have to come to terms with reality, keep working on myself, keep trying to have conversations and present myself."
What he would say to teams to put himself in position? "You haven't seen the real Mick yet."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs.
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3