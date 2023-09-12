Mick Schumacher: Would be wrong to give up hope

Mick Schumacher still doesn't have a cockpit for 2024. Michael Schumacher's son is working on a plan B, but still doesn't give up hope.

Mick Schumacher is not giving up hope that he will be on the Formula 1 grid in 2024. Even if the current situation offers little cause for optimism - Schumacher remains positive.

"Hope dies last," he said in an interview with the Sport-Informations-Dienst (SID): "As long as not all seats are allocated, it's not over."

However, the options are getting fewer. There are two seats at stake for him in the end - with the Williams racing team or with Alfa Romeo. However, with current drivers Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu, it looks more like a contract extension.

Schumacher, however, is also hoping for short-term opportunities in the supposedly spoken-for places. "You've seen in the last two or three years that things can still change, even if contracts are in place," he said, "So it would be wrong to give up hope."

At the same time, however, he is also working on a plan B. "Of course, I have thought about it and am putting it together at the same time," he said, without wanting to give details.

It is possible that he will remain a substitute driver for Mercedes next year, because Schumacher sees the work as a rewarding step in his career. This experience has "brought a lot in many respects, probably even more than I had expected. The simulator work in particular was very helpful. I could see how a top team works."

The fact that he could only watch "hurts, of course. I'd be lying if I said I liked it," said Schumacher: "I'm a racing driver. All I want to do is win. But I have to come to terms with reality, keep working on myself, keep trying to have conversations and present myself."

What he would say to teams to put himself in position? "You haven't seen the real Mick yet."

