Toto Wolff: "This is important for the rest of the season".
For Mercedes, the weekend in Italy went better than the track characteristics suggested. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth, the latter having a more difficult task from eighth on the grid. "We got the maximum out of the package we had in Monza," said a pleased Toto Wolff.
The Mercedes team boss explains: "This is also important for the rest of the season to secure second place in the constructors' championship." And he emphasises: "On a track that does not necessarily suit the characteristics of our car, we were still competitive. It's encouraging to see that the W14 works well on different tracks."
"We've now had some time to process the two races in a row, which were intense, and now it's on to the next two races, which will be held on consecutive weekends," added the Viennese. And looking ahead to the upcoming showdown on the Singapore street circuit, he says: "It's a unique challenge for any team."
"The hot and humid conditions are tough for the drivers, the team members and the cars. It's a bumpy track and there are also some changes to the track layout this year. This should make the lap smoother and save the tyres a bit more," the 51-year-old from Austria knows.
"The battle with our toughest rivals is incredibly close. It's hard to predict what the balance of power will look like every weekend. Nevertheless, we are usually better on tracks with high downforce, so we hope for a competitive performance," Wolff adds in response.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3