Toto Wolff: "This is important for the rest of the season".

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff knows: "It's hard to predict what the balance of power will look like every weekend." Nevertheless, he is confident about the upcoming GP weekend in Singapore.

For Mercedes, the weekend in Italy went better than the track characteristics suggested. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth, the latter having a more difficult task from eighth on the grid. "We got the maximum out of the package we had in Monza," said a pleased Toto Wolff.

The Mercedes team boss explains: "This is also important for the rest of the season to secure second place in the constructors' championship." And he emphasises: "On a track that does not necessarily suit the characteristics of our car, we were still competitive. It's encouraging to see that the W14 works well on different tracks."

"We've now had some time to process the two races in a row, which were intense, and now it's on to the next two races, which will be held on consecutive weekends," added the Viennese. And looking ahead to the upcoming showdown on the Singapore street circuit, he says: "It's a unique challenge for any team."

"The hot and humid conditions are tough for the drivers, the team members and the cars. It's a bumpy track and there are also some changes to the track layout this year. This should make the lap smoother and save the tyres a bit more," the 51-year-old from Austria knows.

"The battle with our toughest rivals is incredibly close. It's hard to predict what the balance of power will look like every weekend. Nevertheless, we are usually better on tracks with high downforce, so we hope for a competitive performance," Wolff adds in response.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



