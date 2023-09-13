Max Verstappen: Excited about Singapore changes

When Formula 1 returns to Singapore, not everything is as usual: the layout of the street circuit has been modified, the course is smoother, overtaking is to be encouraged.

Formula One drivers are currently trickling in for the Singapore GP weekend, and when they do their track walk on Wednesday or Thursday, they will discover a different layout - some corner combinations have been removed to make the track run more smoothly, thus achieving higher average speeds in 2023, and overtaking will also be easier. At least in theory.

The course of the track up to curve 14 is the same as before. Then, however (see our two illustrations), there is no longer a marked deceleration through the combination 15/16/17, but only a left-hand bend. Passage 18 to 21 through the tunnel at Marina Bay is completely cancelled. This creates a full-throttle area after turn 14, where it should be easy to pass an opponent.

Max Verstappen says: "The Marina Bay Circuit is really cool. And I'm very excited to see how the changes to the track layout will affect it, also in terms of car set-up."

"The weekend will be a massive challenge, not only because of the heat and high humidity; but also because the field is usually even closer together on street circuits."



Singapore is one of the few current World Championship rounds that Max Verstappen has never won. In 2018 he finished second in the Asian city-state (behind Lewis Hamilton), and in 2019 he was third behind the Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3





