Max Verstappen: Excited about Singapore changes
Formula One drivers are currently trickling in for the Singapore GP weekend, and when they do their track walk on Wednesday or Thursday, they will discover a different layout - some corner combinations have been removed to make the track run more smoothly, thus achieving higher average speeds in 2023, and overtaking will also be easier. At least in theory.
The course of the track up to curve 14 is the same as before. Then, however (see our two illustrations), there is no longer a marked deceleration through the combination 15/16/17, but only a left-hand bend. Passage 18 to 21 through the tunnel at Marina Bay is completely cancelled. This creates a full-throttle area after turn 14, where it should be easy to pass an opponent.
Max Verstappen says: "The Marina Bay Circuit is really cool. And I'm very excited to see how the changes to the track layout will affect it, also in terms of car set-up."
"The weekend will be a massive challenge, not only because of the heat and high humidity; but also because the field is usually even closer together on street circuits."
Singapore is one of the few current World Championship rounds that Max Verstappen has never won. In 2018 he finished second in the Asian city-state (behind Lewis Hamilton), and in 2019 he was third behind the Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3