Liam Lawson: Praise from Helmut Marko after 2nd GP appearance
Daniel Ricciardo had used the summer break to work on his fitness so he could hit the ground running in the second half of the season. But the Australian, who has returned as a regular driver for sister team AlphaTauri after ten races on the Red Bull Racing bench, did not yet get to prove his skills in further races after his first two GP outings in Hungary and Belgium.
That's because in the second free practice session for the Zandvoort GP, the eight-time GP winner crashed into the track barrier in the banked Hugenholtz corner to avoid a crash with Oscar Piastri's McLaren racer, which had previously flown off there. The violent impact on the steering wheel had consequences, at first there was talk of a metacarpal bone in the left hand being broken.
Now it is clear that the injury was even worse. Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko revealed on the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7": "It's complicated, there are seven fractures. The same doctor who operated on Marc Márquez is looking after him. We expect a six-week break and have brought in a top substitute in Liam Lawson. We don't want to take any risks."
The New Zealander put in a reasonable performance on his GP debut at Zandvoort, finishing 13th. In Monza, the 21-year-old even made it to eleventh place, narrowly missing out on the points. Marko had high praise for the performance so far: "Liam Lawson has been with us for some time. He is a down-to-earth New Zealander and a tough racer. A man for the future."
"If the strategy had been right at AlphaTauri, he would have finished in the points," said the stern Grazer. Lawson took the blame after the race. He explained, "A few things went wrong this time. We have to look at the start because I could have done a better job there. That's where we blew our chance." The Super Formula driver will also stand in for Ricciardo in Singapore. If the prediction of a six-week break for Ricciardo comes true, he will also be used in the following weekend's race in Japan.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3