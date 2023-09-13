Liam Lawson: Praise from Helmut Marko after 2nd GP appearance

Liam Lawson made his second GP appearance in Monza as a replacement for the injured AlphaTauri star Daniel Ricciardo. He just missed out on the points in eleventh place. Nevertheless, there was praise from Helmut Marko.

Daniel Ricciardo had used the summer break to work on his fitness so he could hit the ground running in the second half of the season. But the Australian, who has returned as a regular driver for sister team AlphaTauri after ten races on the Red Bull Racing bench, did not yet get to prove his skills in further races after his first two GP outings in Hungary and Belgium.

That's because in the second free practice session for the Zandvoort GP, the eight-time GP winner crashed into the track barrier in the banked Hugenholtz corner to avoid a crash with Oscar Piastri's McLaren racer, which had previously flown off there. The violent impact on the steering wheel had consequences, at first there was talk of a metacarpal bone in the left hand being broken.

Now it is clear that the injury was even worse. Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko revealed on the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7": "It's complicated, there are seven fractures. The same doctor who operated on Marc Márquez is looking after him. We expect a six-week break and have brought in a top substitute in Liam Lawson. We don't want to take any risks."

The New Zealander put in a reasonable performance on his GP debut at Zandvoort, finishing 13th. In Monza, the 21-year-old even made it to eleventh place, narrowly missing out on the points. Marko had high praise for the performance so far: "Liam Lawson has been with us for some time. He is a down-to-earth New Zealander and a tough racer. A man for the future."

"If the strategy had been right at AlphaTauri, he would have finished in the points," said the stern Grazer. Lawson took the blame after the race. He explained, "A few things went wrong this time. We have to look at the start because I could have done a better job there. That's where we blew our chance." The Super Formula driver will also stand in for Ricciardo in Singapore. If the prediction of a six-week break for Ricciardo comes true, he will also be used in the following weekend's race in Japan.

Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



