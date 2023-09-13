Night GP Singapore: It all started with an oversight

Normally, when we think of GP classics, we think of Monaco or Monza, Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps. But in addition, there is one race from the younger generation of Grands Prix that felt like it had always been there after just a few editions - Singapore. And yet it all started with an embarrassing oversight, in the most literal sense.

Singapore means "city of lions" (Malaysian "singapura"), based on the legend of Prince Snag Nila Utama, who landed his ship on the coast and claims to have seen a lion.

Unfortunately, there were never any lions in this corner of our beautiful planet; in all probability, the prince saw a Malaysian tiger. Corrective glasses were invented in Italy in the 13th century, but the export industry was limping a bit at the time, so let's cut the short-sighted prince some slack.

700 years later, no one here cares whether Snag Nila Utama had a kink in his optics. To be precise, hardly any of the visitors probably know what the prince set in motion back then.

Tourists crowd Singapore's Marina Bay at the foot of the mythical creature Merlion and snap a wolf (no, not a lion): the Merlion is a cross between a lion's head and a fish's body, the mascot of Singapore.

The stately, 8.5-metre-high statue was designed by the British fish researcher Alec Frederick Fraser-Brunner (no relation to the author), it has stood on the Singapore River since 1964, and not even a lightning strike at the end of February 2009 could harm Merlion. At most, he choked briefly while spouting water.

"Mer" stands for the sea, "lion" for the lion, and the lion's head got its name from the fish body because the origin of Singapore was the fishing settlement of Temasek. I think this fits in perfectly with today's Singapore, as some of the financial transactions carried out here are said to have a certain slipperiness.



In just a few editions, the night race has become one of the most prestigious Grands Prix. The organisers can be satisfied: Their world championship race will once again be sold out, more than 380,000 people are expected at the weekend, around 300,000 have bought tickets for Formula 1, 80,000 more have snapped up tickets for dozens of concerts at the race site.



The race is advertised intensively and worldwide, and the fans thank them with great loyalty: every third visitor has already been to the race.



Hotel operators and shop owners come up with a lot of ideas: The Asian metropolis is one of those Grand Prix locations where we stumble across Formula 1 every few metres - show cars, sales stands, Singapore is flagged from back to front, countless shop windows are decorated with car racing in mind.



A few years ago, we found the idea of the chefs from the "Royal Plaza" particularly appetising: 18 ladle artists stuck together a racing car made of pasta - on a scale of 1:1, mind you. Fortunately, the car was shown in the air-conditioned hotel lobby and not outside on the street. Given the high humidity, it would have been cooked al dente in an estimated 45 minutes.



Singapore is a hit among visitors because the organisers have just understood what Formula 1 should be - far more than a car race. This was already realised when the premier class was not yet ruled by Liberty Media.



Singapore is cool and sexy and gives back to Formula 1 what it had lost in many countries under Bernie Ecclestone: glamour.



The business world knows that too. No other racing venue offers such an ideal infrastructure for deepening contacts: Meetings in the glass palaces during the day, off to the race track in the evening, dinner before or after, then with a jumped-in double screw into the nightlife that leaves nothing to be desired. The next day, the new deal is set, please sign on the dotted line.



The drivers get little of all this: In the first editions of the world championship race, most of them stayed strictly to the European rhythm, that is, always shifted by six hours - get up around 2 p.m., then breakfast, on to the track from 4 p.m., lunch around 6 p.m., after driving and debriefing a light dinner, around two in the morning, to bed around 4 or 5.



Many members of the Formula One circus walk to one of the nearby luxury hotels like the Pan Pacific or the Mandarin Oriental, and it's always a little strange to see tired performers from the racing industry stumbling towards their beds on one side of the street, while they're met by frisky night owls lurking for a taxi, clearly not yet in the mood to huff and puff at their pillows.



Speaking of sleeping: Some hotels offer special blackouts to give the racing team members the necessary rest. Of course, this is of little help when the cleaning staff starts the hoover in the hotel at ten o'clock in the morning.



If necessary, grandmother's tips have to come in handy, even for a superstar like Lewis Hamilton: "For me, it has to be pitch black in the room, so I sometimes hang socks over all possible control lights, if the devices can't be switched off."



Switching off light sources in the City of Light is sometimes as challenging as a victory drive on the Marina Bay Circuit.