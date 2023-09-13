Night GP Singapore: How the drivers see the big picture
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In Singapore, night becomes day: 3000 lux is the brightness of each of the 1600 light elements that turn night into day on Singapore's "Marina Bay Circuit" - that is four times brighter than in an average sports stadium.
Singapore was the first night GP in 2008. Later came Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and in 2023 the premier class will return to Las Vegas. At night, of course.
Readers keep asking themselves: Doesn't driving at night create visibility problems? And why do the drivers drive with different helmet visors?
Long-time Formula 1 technician Pat Symonds gave me this answer: "When the first night GP of Singapore came up, very bright minds thought a lot about the lighting. Result: I didn't meet any driver who complained about visibility."
"What plays a role in this - we are close to the equator, so the darkening is quite rapid. It's quite different in Melbourne, for example. There, the low sun can blind the drivers quite a bit."
The drivers noticed: The lights are so powerful and cleverly placed that no difference to daylight was noticed in terms of visibility. After a while, most of the riders had forgotten that they were riding at night.
But which helmet visor should a driver wear? Clear? Tinted? Mirrored? Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel not only liked to play with the design of his crash helmet, he also went his own way when it came to helmet visors.
The five-time Singapore GP winner was the first to drive with an orange-tinted visor in Singapore. This is about the ski goggle effect: the tint is supposed to make contrasts clearer; skiers use goggles designed in this way to make out humps better on the slopes. In the past, only Rubens Barrichello drove in Formula 1 with an orange-tinted visor. Vettel also relied on orange when he competed in Singapore in 2022 with Aston Martin.
Lewis Hamilton already drove in Singapore with a 60 per cent red mirrored visor, which created a certain space look from the outside. Beyond that, in the night GP we usually see clear visors or slightly tinted ones, depending on the driver's preference.
Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg said: "The lights are bright enough that you can even use a slightly tinted helmet visor. At the end of the day, it's all about being comfortable."
Singapore GP: The winners
2008: Fernando Alonso (E), Renault
2009: Lewis Hamilton (GB), McLaren-Mercedes
2010: Fernando Alonso (E), Ferrari
2011: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
2012: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
2013: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
2014: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2015: Sebastian Vettel (D), Ferrari
2016: Nico Rosberg (D), Mercedes
2017: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2018: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2019: Sebastian Vettel (D), Ferrari
2020: no Grand Prix
2021: No Grand Prix
2022: Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing-Honda
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3