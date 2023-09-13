Night GP Singapore: How the drivers see the big picture

The first night GP in Formula 1 history took place in Singapore in 2008. Since then, many fans have been asking: How good is the visibility under artificial light really? And why do the drivers drive with different helmet visors?

In Singapore, night becomes day: 3000 lux is the brightness of each of the 1600 light elements that turn night into day on Singapore's "Marina Bay Circuit" - that is four times brighter than in an average sports stadium.

Singapore was the first night GP in 2008. Later came Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and in 2023 the premier class will return to Las Vegas. At night, of course.

Readers keep asking themselves: Doesn't driving at night create visibility problems? And why do the drivers drive with different helmet visors?

Long-time Formula 1 technician Pat Symonds gave me this answer: "When the first night GP of Singapore came up, very bright minds thought a lot about the lighting. Result: I didn't meet any driver who complained about visibility."

"What plays a role in this - we are close to the equator, so the darkening is quite rapid. It's quite different in Melbourne, for example. There, the low sun can blind the drivers quite a bit."



The drivers noticed: The lights are so powerful and cleverly placed that no difference to daylight was noticed in terms of visibility. After a while, most of the riders had forgotten that they were riding at night.



But which helmet visor should a driver wear? Clear? Tinted? Mirrored? Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel not only liked to play with the design of his crash helmet, he also went his own way when it came to helmet visors.



The five-time Singapore GP winner was the first to drive with an orange-tinted visor in Singapore. This is about the ski goggle effect: the tint is supposed to make contrasts clearer; skiers use goggles designed in this way to make out humps better on the slopes. In the past, only Rubens Barrichello drove in Formula 1 with an orange-tinted visor. Vettel also relied on orange when he competed in Singapore in 2022 with Aston Martin.



Lewis Hamilton already drove in Singapore with a 60 per cent red mirrored visor, which created a certain space look from the outside. Beyond that, in the night GP we usually see clear visors or slightly tinted ones, depending on the driver's preference.



Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg said: "The lights are bright enough that you can even use a slightly tinted helmet visor. At the end of the day, it's all about being comfortable."





