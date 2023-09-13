Nico Hülkenberg: "Plan as efficiently as possible".

For Nico Hülkenberg, the return of Formula 1 has also meant the return of frequent flyers. The German talks about his travel preparations, his family life and his perspective on Formula 1.

For three years, Nico Hülkenberg was content with the role of reservist and occasional substitute. He filled in for Sergio Pérez (at Silverstone) and Lance Stroll (at the Nürburgring) in the 2020 season and for Sebastian Vettel (in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia) last year. As of this year, the Emmericher is once again one of the regular drivers, competing for the Haas team.

And even if his success in the car of the US racing team is limited - Hülkenberg only managed to score points in Melbourne in the 14 race weekends so far - he enjoys his life as a GP star. Even all the travelling doesn't bother the family man. Because sometimes the family is also there, as he tells the podcast "Beyond The Grid".

"They have been to a few races and will be attending a few more GPs this year. And I like travelling and enjoy planning. I'm a bit of a geek there. That's one of my hidden strengths, I plan the trips as efficiently as possible, pick the right flights and make all the plans," Hülkenberg chats.

The challenge, he says, is to arrive at the airport as late as possible. "The question is how late can I leave home to still catch the plane?" says Hülkenberg, providing an example: "If I'm only travelling with hand luggage, then I leave at 9.10am if the flight leaves at 10am. It depends on whether I'm driving myself or being driven, but I usually like to drive myself because I don't like being driven around all the time."

He has also missed a flight before, the German admits. "But that was probably on purpose, I didn't want to be on that flight," he adds. And he emphasises: "I enjoy being back in Formula 1, racing and working with the team - actually everything that goes with it. Even the press work, the interviews, which I found really annoying for a while. But that has changed as well. I think that has to do with everything that happened privately, that I turned away from Formula One. I've had about two years of normal life."

Productive break

"I've been able to think a lot about my career and everything that's happened in the last few years. And I found a different focus, besides that I started a family and got married. I now have a young daughter who is soon to be two years old and these events have ensured that I am happy and balanced. Basically, I now live for the family and Formula 1, which are the two things I focus on and put all my energy into," the 36-year-old reveals.

His attitude towards Formula 1 has changed, Hülkenberg is sure: "I've had time to think everything through and digest it. Because when you compete year after year, everything happens very quickly, even though the winter break lasts about two months. You don't have time to digest everything. I think the time off was good and important for me because after the 2019 season, some things were not so good and everything was not going in the right direction. Looking back, the break was refreshing and productive."

"Then following the sport from the couch and seeing what's going on, you think, 'Actually, it's pretty cool what we're doing, pretty special, pretty privileged'. So I feel like I'm enjoying it more and getting into it more. I think everything is a lot more relaxed now, and of course when you're a Formula One driver that brings a lot of things with it," the Haas driver explained.

"It's not just about the driving. The driving is what I call the end product, what people see on TV. But there are so many other things that go into it, before and after. If you're not really an insider, you don't see that, of course. But I'm really enjoying that side of it now, too," Hülkenberg affirms.

