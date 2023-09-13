Nico Hülkenberg: "Plan as efficiently as possible".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For three years, Nico Hülkenberg was content with the role of reservist and occasional substitute. He filled in for Sergio Pérez (at Silverstone) and Lance Stroll (at the Nürburgring) in the 2020 season and for Sebastian Vettel (in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia) last year. As of this year, the Emmericher is once again one of the regular drivers, competing for the Haas team.
And even if his success in the car of the US racing team is limited - Hülkenberg only managed to score points in Melbourne in the 14 race weekends so far - he enjoys his life as a GP star. Even all the travelling doesn't bother the family man. Because sometimes the family is also there, as he tells the podcast "Beyond The Grid".
"They have been to a few races and will be attending a few more GPs this year. And I like travelling and enjoy planning. I'm a bit of a geek there. That's one of my hidden strengths, I plan the trips as efficiently as possible, pick the right flights and make all the plans," Hülkenberg chats.
The challenge, he says, is to arrive at the airport as late as possible. "The question is how late can I leave home to still catch the plane?" says Hülkenberg, providing an example: "If I'm only travelling with hand luggage, then I leave at 9.10am if the flight leaves at 10am. It depends on whether I'm driving myself or being driven, but I usually like to drive myself because I don't like being driven around all the time."
He has also missed a flight before, the German admits. "But that was probably on purpose, I didn't want to be on that flight," he adds. And he emphasises: "I enjoy being back in Formula 1, racing and working with the team - actually everything that goes with it. Even the press work, the interviews, which I found really annoying for a while. But that has changed as well. I think that has to do with everything that happened privately, that I turned away from Formula One. I've had about two years of normal life."
Productive break
"I've been able to think a lot about my career and everything that's happened in the last few years. And I found a different focus, besides that I started a family and got married. I now have a young daughter who is soon to be two years old and these events have ensured that I am happy and balanced. Basically, I now live for the family and Formula 1, which are the two things I focus on and put all my energy into," the 36-year-old reveals.
His attitude towards Formula 1 has changed, Hülkenberg is sure: "I've had time to think everything through and digest it. Because when you compete year after year, everything happens very quickly, even though the winter break lasts about two months. You don't have time to digest everything. I think the time off was good and important for me because after the 2019 season, some things were not so good and everything was not going in the right direction. Looking back, the break was refreshing and productive."
"Then following the sport from the couch and seeing what's going on, you think, 'Actually, it's pretty cool what we're doing, pretty special, pretty privileged'. So I feel like I'm enjoying it more and getting into it more. I think everything is a lot more relaxed now, and of course when you're a Formula One driver that brings a lot of things with it," the Haas driver explained.
"It's not just about the driving. The driving is what I call the end product, what people see on TV. But there are so many other things that go into it, before and after. If you're not really an insider, you don't see that, of course. But I'm really enjoying that side of it now, too," Hülkenberg affirms.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3