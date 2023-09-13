Max Verstappen: "That's not why I'm here".
In Monza, Max Verstappen set a new Formula 1 record, previously claimed by Sebastian Vettel: The Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing team won the Italian GP and thus took his tenth Formula 1 victory in a row. For this, the two-time world champion, who is well on his way to claiming his third title in a row, received a lot of praise - also from within his own ranks.
Both Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko and Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner affirmed that Verstappen was excited before the race at Royal Park and that the record meant something to him. But the Formula 1 star himself remains calm about the many comparisons that put him on a par with the biggest names in the sport.
In his press round, he affirmed: "Everyone has their own opinion on these things, but for me, I'm not here in Formula One to prove that I belong with any other names or greats in the sport. I'm just here to do my best and win as often as I can when I get the chance."
The opportunity is currently very often, also because his RB19 GP car is outstanding compared to the Formula 1 racers of the competition. Verstappen says: "At the moment it's a lot of fun to drive the car." At the same time, he cautions, "But it doesn't run smoothly on any GP weekend, every time there is something different that needs to be optimised. You can say that the driving is automatic in a way, but that also has to do with the experience you gain.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3