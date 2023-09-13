Max Verstappen: "That's not why I'm here".

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has received much praise for his new record of 10 consecutive GP wins. The defending champion nevertheless remains calm and explains what his goal is.

In Monza, Max Verstappen set a new Formula 1 record, previously claimed by Sebastian Vettel: The Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing team won the Italian GP and thus took his tenth Formula 1 victory in a row. For this, the two-time world champion, who is well on his way to claiming his third title in a row, received a lot of praise - also from within his own ranks.

Both Red Bull motorsport advisor Dr Helmut Marko and Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner affirmed that Verstappen was excited before the race at Royal Park and that the record meant something to him. But the Formula 1 star himself remains calm about the many comparisons that put him on a par with the biggest names in the sport.

In his press round, he affirmed: "Everyone has their own opinion on these things, but for me, I'm not here in Formula One to prove that I belong with any other names or greats in the sport. I'm just here to do my best and win as often as I can when I get the chance."

The opportunity is currently very often, also because his RB19 GP car is outstanding compared to the Formula 1 racers of the competition. Verstappen says: "At the moment it's a lot of fun to drive the car." At the same time, he cautions, "But it doesn't run smoothly on any GP weekend, every time there is something different that needs to be optimised. You can say that the driving is automatic in a way, but that also has to do with the experience you gain.



Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



