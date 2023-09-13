Singapore GP on TV: Nothing works in the rain

For the first time in the history of the Singapore GP in 2022, the start had to be postponed after a heavy thunderstorm. This shows that when it really pours in the city state, nothing works.

In Singapore, from 2008 until the return of Formula 1 after the Corona pandemic in 2022, not a single practice session or race at Singapore's Marina Bay took place in the rain or even had to be cancelled.

Then in 2022, the question was finally answered as to what would happen in Singapore if one of the usual heavy thunderstorms broke out - race director Niels Wittich postponed the start by an hour. The night GP in mixed conditions turned into a real thriller, with Sergio Pérez winning for Red Bull Racing.

Next weekend will be the 14th Singapore Grand Prix, in 2020 and 2021 the race had to be cancelled due to Corona.

In a climate zone where one heavy downpour a day (or night) is the norm, the street race was a curiosity for years: until 2022, it had never rained in practice or the race, not once! Before and after, certainly, in 2017, for example, the Grand Prix started on a rain-soaked track, the drivers started on intermediate tyres (as they did in 2022). And the first practice session in 2012 was also run on a wet track.

Furthermore, it has happened time and again that Formula One paddocks and roads have been flooded by thunderstorms and heavy rain - but not during practice or races.



This led to a wild rumour: the Singapore government is preventing rain for the prestigious event with so-called "cloud seeding" - when artificial condensation nuclei are introduced into the clouds by planes or rockets so that the clouds empty somewhere else, not over the race track. Usually this is done with silver iodide or carbonic acid ice crystals.



The rumour gained so much momentum that the government felt compelled to make a statement a few years ago: "We do not use Could Seeing, and we do not plan to do so. There is no reliable means to apply such a measure. The small size of the target site with variable winds would lead to unpredictable rainfall."



To find out how the action unfolds next weekend, check out our live ticker. We have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, ORF and SRF.

