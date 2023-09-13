Singapore GP on TV: Nothing works in the rain
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In Singapore, from 2008 until the return of Formula 1 after the Corona pandemic in 2022, not a single practice session or race at Singapore's Marina Bay took place in the rain or even had to be cancelled.
Then in 2022, the question was finally answered as to what would happen in Singapore if one of the usual heavy thunderstorms broke out - race director Niels Wittich postponed the start by an hour. The night GP in mixed conditions turned into a real thriller, with Sergio Pérez winning for Red Bull Racing.
Next weekend will be the 14th Singapore Grand Prix, in 2020 and 2021 the race had to be cancelled due to Corona.
In a climate zone where one heavy downpour a day (or night) is the norm, the street race was a curiosity for years: until 2022, it had never rained in practice or the race, not once! Before and after, certainly, in 2017, for example, the Grand Prix started on a rain-soaked track, the drivers started on intermediate tyres (as they did in 2022). And the first practice session in 2012 was also run on a wet track.
Furthermore, it has happened time and again that Formula One paddocks and roads have been flooded by thunderstorms and heavy rain - but not during practice or races.
This led to a wild rumour: the Singapore government is preventing rain for the prestigious event with so-called "cloud seeding" - when artificial condensation nuclei are introduced into the clouds by planes or rockets so that the clouds empty somewhere else, not over the race track. Usually this is done with silver iodide or carbonic acid ice crystals.
The rumour gained so much momentum that the government felt compelled to make a statement a few years ago: "We do not use Could Seeing, and we do not plan to do so. There is no reliable means to apply such a measure. The small size of the target site with variable winds would lead to unpredictable rainfall."
To find out how the action unfolds next weekend, check out our live ticker. We have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, ORF and SRF.
Singapore GP on TV
Friday, 15 September
06.45: Sky Sport F1 - Netherlands GP replay
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: Dutch GP 09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Italian GP Repeat
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: Italian GP
11.15 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Beginning Coverage First Practice
11.15: ServusTV - Start of First Practice Coverage
11.30 a.m.: First Practice
12.50: ServusTV - Red Bull Formula Nürburgring
13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Kimi Räikkönen
14.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Fernando Alonso
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Jenson Button
14.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Second Practice Coverage
14.45: ServusTV - Start of Second Practice Coverage
15.00: Second practice
19.00: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - First Practice Replay
21.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Second practice replay
Saturday, 16 September
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2017
08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2013
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up! The Motorsport Special
11.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Third Practice Coverage
11.15: ServusTV - Start of Third Practice Coverage
11.30 a.m.: Third practice
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage
14.30: ServusTV - Start of Qualifying Coverage
15.00: Qualifying
16.00: ServusTV - Qualifying Analysis
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
17.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Kimi Räikkönen
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Fernando Alonso
19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
23.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
Sunday, 17 September
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2019
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2022
10.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
11.45am: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
12.00: ServusTV - Preliminary Reports on the Singapore GP
12.30 p.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Singapore GP
13.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of coverage Singapore GP
14.00: ServusTV - Start of Singapore GP coverage
14.00: Singapore Grand Prix
15.40: ServusTV - Analysis Singapore GP
15.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
17.00: ORF 1 - Highlights Singapore GP
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
18.20 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repeat
23.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race compact