Carlos Sainz: What Ferrari urgently needs now
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After the traditional Italian GP in Monza, Carlos Sainz rightly received a lot of praise: On Saturday, he conjured a near-perfect qualifying lap out of his helmet to secure pole position for Ferrari and the loyal tifosi. On Sunday, he fought off the more efficient Red Bull Racing cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez for laps, but in the end could not prevent RBR's one-two - third place for Sainz.
The current WRC fifth-placed driver firmly believes that Ferrari can move up in the manufacturers' standings. The Italians currently occupy third place, with 228 points, behind Red Bull Racing (583) and Mercedes (273), with Aston Martin following in fourth with 217 points.
Closing the gap to Mercedes by 45 points is a tough job, according to Sainz, but doable: "If we do a perfect job in the last third of the season, then we can secure second place at the end."
The 2022 Silverstone GP winner explains: "We have done a decent job in terms of development. Compared to our direct opponents, the development rate is high. In previous years, I had the impression that we were lagging behind Mercedes and Red Bull Racing in terms of refining the car, but this year is different."
Sainz, too, still wants to move up in the world championship. He already finished fifth in the WRC in 2021 and 2022 with Ferrari. Currently, he is also fifth with 117 points, behind the superior Max Verstappen (364), Sergio Pérez (219), Fernando Alonso (170) and Lewis Hamiton (164). Sainz's stablemate Charles Leclerc is currently sixth in the World Championship, with 111 points.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3