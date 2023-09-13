Carlos Sainz: What Ferrari urgently needs now

Spaniard Carlos Sainz drove strongly at Ferrari's home race in Monza, but ultimately had to concede to Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez. The 29-year-old from Madrid says what happens next.

After the traditional Italian GP in Monza, Carlos Sainz rightly received a lot of praise: On Saturday, he conjured a near-perfect qualifying lap out of his helmet to secure pole position for Ferrari and the loyal tifosi. On Sunday, he fought off the more efficient Red Bull Racing cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez for laps, but in the end could not prevent RBR's one-two - third place for Sainz.

The current WRC fifth-placed driver firmly believes that Ferrari can move up in the manufacturers' standings. The Italians currently occupy third place, with 228 points, behind Red Bull Racing (583) and Mercedes (273), with Aston Martin following in fourth with 217 points.

Closing the gap to Mercedes by 45 points is a tough job, according to Sainz, but doable: "If we do a perfect job in the last third of the season, then we can secure second place at the end."

The 2022 Silverstone GP winner explains: "We have done a decent job in terms of development. Compared to our direct opponents, the development rate is high. In previous years, I had the impression that we were lagging behind Mercedes and Red Bull Racing in terms of refining the car, but this year is different."



Sainz, too, still wants to move up in the world championship. He already finished fifth in the WRC in 2021 and 2022 with Ferrari. Currently, he is also fifth with 117 points, behind the superior Max Verstappen (364), Sergio Pérez (219), Fernando Alonso (170) and Lewis Hamiton (164). Sainz's stablemate Charles Leclerc is currently sixth in the World Championship, with 111 points.





