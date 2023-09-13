Aston Martin: More speed for Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin can boast an enviable interim record: seven podiums in 2023, Fernando Alonso has finished third four times and second twice. The Spaniard is in third place in the Drivers' Championship and the Greens are currently fourth in the Constructors' Cup, eleven points behind Ferrari.
Long-time Formula 1 technician Tom McCullough is Aston Martin's "performance engineer", i.e. the lead engineer when it comes to getting the best out of the car on Grand Prix weekends. He says: "We've now had 16 consecutive top ten finishes, which looks so easy, but it's not. People tend to forget that we're still growing, but still taking on heavyweights like Mercedes and Ferrari."
"The old rule of thumb in racing still holds true: if you want to finish first, you have to finish first. We've put a lot of work into improving the stability of the cars and that's paying off in 2023."
"We've been developing briskly this year, and we're staying right on track there. There will be new parts on Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll's cars by the end of the season."
"We continue to have the goal of regaining second place in the Constructors' Cup. It's not going to be a walk in the park. Mercedes have shown some strong weekends and Ferrari were very good at Monza. Our hope is that we look better on the upcoming circuits, when more downforce is needed again, than on a high-speed track like Monza, where they race with the wings set flat."
Fernando Alonso himself had described Singapore as one of those races where he even believes Aston Martin could win under certain circumstances.
Tom McCullough continues: "The gaps between these teams are small. Who comes out on top on any given weekend will depend on who's performance is on point and whose Evo parts are hitting."
"We also want to put ourselves in a position to take an opportunity when it comes. Especially in Singapore, it's easy to make a mistake, then you have to be strategically flexible and decisive in the event of a safety car phase."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3