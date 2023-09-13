Aston Martin: More speed for Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin can boast an enviable interim record: seven podiums in 2023, Fernando Alonso has finished third four times and second twice. The Spaniard is in third place in the Drivers' Championship and the Greens are currently fourth in the Constructors' Cup, eleven points behind Ferrari.

Long-time Formula 1 technician Tom McCullough is Aston Martin's "performance engineer", i.e. the lead engineer when it comes to getting the best out of the car on Grand Prix weekends. He says: "We've now had 16 consecutive top ten finishes, which looks so easy, but it's not. People tend to forget that we're still growing, but still taking on heavyweights like Mercedes and Ferrari."

"The old rule of thumb in racing still holds true: if you want to finish first, you have to finish first. We've put a lot of work into improving the stability of the cars and that's paying off in 2023."

"We've been developing briskly this year, and we're staying right on track there. There will be new parts on Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll's cars by the end of the season."



"We continue to have the goal of regaining second place in the Constructors' Cup. It's not going to be a walk in the park. Mercedes have shown some strong weekends and Ferrari were very good at Monza. Our hope is that we look better on the upcoming circuits, when more downforce is needed again, than on a high-speed track like Monza, where they race with the wings set flat."



Fernando Alonso himself had described Singapore as one of those races where he even believes Aston Martin could win under certain circumstances.



Tom McCullough continues: "The gaps between these teams are small. Who comes out on top on any given weekend will depend on who's performance is on point and whose Evo parts are hitting."



"We also want to put ourselves in a position to take an opportunity when it comes. Especially in Singapore, it's easy to make a mistake, then you have to be strategically flexible and decisive in the event of a safety car phase."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3





