Red Bull Racing: Title win possible in Singapore

Red Bull Racing has won every race of the 2023 season so far and has built up such a big lead in the Constructors' Cup that a sixth Cup victory is possible as early as Singapore.

Things are going like clockwork for Red Bull Racing: so far, fourteen Grands Prix have been contested in the 2023 GP season, and RBR has won them all. Including the 2022 World Championship final in Abu Dhabi, the winning streak has already lasted 15 GPs.

With the double victory of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez in Monza, the racing team has taken a big step closer to successfully defending its title; so close, in fact, that theoretically a sixth Constructors' Cup triumph can be secured as early as Singapore, after 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2022.

Red Bull Racing's lead over Mercedes in the intermediate standings is currently 310 points. If RBR leaves Singapore with a lead of 354 points, then the title win is in the dry.

There are 43 points for a double victory (25 for the winner, 18 for the runner-up), plus one point for the best race lap.



So if RBR manages a one-two with the best race lap (44 points) in Singapore, then pursuer Mercedes must take at least one point to delay the title decision.



If Red Bull Racing wins a double without a best race lap, Mercedes must go away empty-handed and then the decision is made.



Should Red Bull Racing capture the title in Singapore or a week later in Japan, it would be a Formula One record: McLaren in 1988 and Ferrari in 2004 both secured victory in the Constructors' Cup five GP weekends before the end of the season. No Formula One racing team has ever won the Cup before.





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



