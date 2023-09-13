Red Bull Racing: Title win possible in Singapore
Things are going like clockwork for Red Bull Racing: so far, fourteen Grands Prix have been contested in the 2023 GP season, and RBR has won them all. Including the 2022 World Championship final in Abu Dhabi, the winning streak has already lasted 15 GPs.
With the double victory of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez in Monza, the racing team has taken a big step closer to successfully defending its title; so close, in fact, that theoretically a sixth Constructors' Cup triumph can be secured as early as Singapore, after 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2022.
Red Bull Racing's lead over Mercedes in the intermediate standings is currently 310 points. If RBR leaves Singapore with a lead of 354 points, then the title win is in the dry.
There are 43 points for a double victory (25 for the winner, 18 for the runner-up), plus one point for the best race lap.
So if RBR manages a one-two with the best race lap (44 points) in Singapore, then pursuer Mercedes must take at least one point to delay the title decision.
If Red Bull Racing wins a double without a best race lap, Mercedes must go away empty-handed and then the decision is made.
Should Red Bull Racing capture the title in Singapore or a week later in Japan, it would be a Formula One record: McLaren in 1988 and Ferrari in 2004 both secured victory in the Constructors' Cup five GP weekends before the end of the season. No Formula One racing team has ever won the Cup before.
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3