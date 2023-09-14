McLaren: Special livery in Singapore and Japan
McLaren has come up with something special for the back-to-back race weekends in Singapore and Japan: Together with team partner OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, the racing team has developed a "Stealth Mode" livery that will be used at the upcoming weekend in Singapore and the following showdown in Suzuka next weekend.
The livery ensures that the McLaren cars have a darker look, with the colour black dominating, but the classic papaya orange is still present. The understated design is intended to express McLaren and OKX's shared belief in working hard behind the scenes to deliver excellence, while welcoming change and innovation.
"Our partnership with OKX is going from strength to strength and it's fantastic to celebrate it with this incredible livery. Stealth Mode changes the colours of our race car and brings something exciting and new to these two great races in Singapore and Japan. We hope the fans like it as much as we do," McLaren CEO Zak Brown commented.
Lando Norris is also a fan of the new livery: "I'm really looking forward to returning to Singapore. It's one of the most exciting tracks on the racing calendar, but also one of the most physically demanding. Our car looks really cool with the limited edition stealth mode livery. I'm even more looking forward to taking it out on track."
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3