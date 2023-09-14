McLaren: Special livery in Singapore and Japan

The McLaren team, together with partner OKX, has unveiled a special "Stealth Mode" livery in which the McLaren racers will shine this weekend in Singapore and also in Japan.

McLaren has come up with something special for the back-to-back race weekends in Singapore and Japan: Together with team partner OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, the racing team has developed a "Stealth Mode" livery that will be used at the upcoming weekend in Singapore and the following showdown in Suzuka next weekend.

The livery ensures that the McLaren cars have a darker look, with the colour black dominating, but the classic papaya orange is still present. The understated design is intended to express McLaren and OKX's shared belief in working hard behind the scenes to deliver excellence, while welcoming change and innovation.

"Our partnership with OKX is going from strength to strength and it's fantastic to celebrate it with this incredible livery. Stealth Mode changes the colours of our race car and brings something exciting and new to these two great races in Singapore and Japan. We hope the fans like it as much as we do," McLaren CEO Zak Brown commented.

Lando Norris is also a fan of the new livery: "I'm really looking forward to returning to Singapore. It's one of the most exciting tracks on the racing calendar, but also one of the most physically demanding. Our car looks really cool with the limited edition stealth mode livery. I'm even more looking forward to taking it out on track."

World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



