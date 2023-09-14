ServusTV shows Singapore sessions and Vettel interview

The GP weekend in Singapore will be broadcast live on Servus TV for Austrian fans. As part of the coverage, there will also be an exclusive interview with Sebastian Vettel.

"It's not enough," is how ServusTV expert Philipp Eng succinctly sums up the lack of punch from Red Bull Racing's rivals after the Italian GP. "Although Monza is not necessarily the optimal track for Red Bull Racing, they set off fireworks again. The race shows how strong and superior the car is."

In the process, he said, it had initially looked as if pole-setter Carlos Sainz might go. "But he soon realised that it was not going to work." According to Eng, the fact that no clear second force has established itself is due to the enormous density. "The midfield - and by that I mean everyone behind Red Bull Racing - is extremely close together. Then you always have the question of which car suits which track."

McLaren, for example, was also doing well at Zandvoort after its top result in Budapest, but was unlucky with the wrong strategy, he said. "And Ferrari, to put it mildly, generally don't have everything under control strategically," says Eng. Aston Martin, on the other hand, is looking ahead to the more angular courses. "Only Mercedes is the big unknown for me and probably not clear themselves where they stand."

In Singapore, Red Bull Racing's challengers are likely to have little to smile about again, as the left-hand drive track is particularly favourable to the top team with its superior DRS effect. Nevertheless, one can expect a spectacle: In 13 editions at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the safety car always had to come out. "Due to the long duration and extreme humidity, Singapore is one of the most demanding races on the WRC calendar. And on the street circuit, every mistake is punished immediately, which guarantees plenty of action," knows Eng.

Around the racing action, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel talks about his life after his racing career in an exclusive interview. ServusTV also reveals the secret of a Formula 1 car and has an original tank in the studio. And Patrick Laub introduces the country and people of the Far Eastern city state. Andrea Schlager reports directly from the pit lane of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, commentary and analysis are provided by Andreas Gröbl, Mathias Lauda and Philipp Brändle.

Singapore GP on TV

Friday, 15 September

06.45: Sky Sport F1 - Netherlands GP replay

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: Dutch GP 09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Italian GP Repeat

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: Italian GP

11.15 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Beginning Coverage First Practice

11.15: ServusTV - Start of First Practice Coverage

11.30 a.m.: First Practice

12.50: ServusTV - Red Bull Formula Nürburgring

13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals

14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Kimi Räikkönen

14.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Fernando Alonso

14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Jenson Button

14.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Second Practice Coverage

14.45: ServusTV - Start of Second Practice Coverage

15.00: Second practice

19.00: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure

19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)

20.00: Sky Sport F1 - First Practice Replay

21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Second practice replay

Saturday, 16 September

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2017

08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy

08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2013

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up! The Motorsport Special

11.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Third Practice Coverage

11.15: ServusTV - Start of Third Practice Coverage

11.30 a.m.: Third practice

14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage

14.30: ServusTV - Start of Qualifying Coverage

15.00: Qualifying

16.00: ServusTV - Qualifying Analysis

16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference

17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test

17.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Kimi Räikkönen

18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay

19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Fernando Alonso

19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact

20.00: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test

20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)

23.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact

23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy

Sunday, 17 September

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2019

08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact

08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2022

10.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

11.45am: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test

12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)

12.00: ServusTV - Preliminary Reports on the Singapore GP

12.30 p.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Singapore GP

13.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of coverage Singapore GP

14.00: ServusTV - Start of Singapore GP coverage

14.00: Singapore Grand Prix

15.40: ServusTV - Analysis Singapore GP

15.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews

16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference

17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

17.00: ORF 1 - Highlights Singapore GP

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

18.20 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome

19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy

19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure

20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repeat

23.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Race compact

World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



