ServusTV shows Singapore sessions and Vettel interview
"It's not enough," is how ServusTV expert Philipp Eng succinctly sums up the lack of punch from Red Bull Racing's rivals after the Italian GP. "Although Monza is not necessarily the optimal track for Red Bull Racing, they set off fireworks again. The race shows how strong and superior the car is."
In the process, he said, it had initially looked as if pole-setter Carlos Sainz might go. "But he soon realised that it was not going to work." According to Eng, the fact that no clear second force has established itself is due to the enormous density. "The midfield - and by that I mean everyone behind Red Bull Racing - is extremely close together. Then you always have the question of which car suits which track."
McLaren, for example, was also doing well at Zandvoort after its top result in Budapest, but was unlucky with the wrong strategy, he said. "And Ferrari, to put it mildly, generally don't have everything under control strategically," says Eng. Aston Martin, on the other hand, is looking ahead to the more angular courses. "Only Mercedes is the big unknown for me and probably not clear themselves where they stand."
In Singapore, Red Bull Racing's challengers are likely to have little to smile about again, as the left-hand drive track is particularly favourable to the top team with its superior DRS effect. Nevertheless, one can expect a spectacle: In 13 editions at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the safety car always had to come out. "Due to the long duration and extreme humidity, Singapore is one of the most demanding races on the WRC calendar. And on the street circuit, every mistake is punished immediately, which guarantees plenty of action," knows Eng.
Around the racing action, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel talks about his life after his racing career in an exclusive interview. ServusTV also reveals the secret of a Formula 1 car and has an original tank in the studio. And Patrick Laub introduces the country and people of the Far Eastern city state. Andrea Schlager reports directly from the pit lane of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, commentary and analysis are provided by Andreas Gröbl, Mathias Lauda and Philipp Brändle.
Singapore GP on TV
Friday, 15 September
06.45: Sky Sport F1 - Netherlands GP replay
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: Dutch GP 09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Italian GP Repeat
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: Italian GP
11.15 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Beginning Coverage First Practice
11.15: ServusTV - Start of First Practice Coverage
11.30 a.m.: First Practice
12.50: ServusTV - Red Bull Formula Nürburgring
13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Kimi Räikkönen
14.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Fernando Alonso
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Jenson Button
14.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Second Practice Coverage
14.45: ServusTV - Start of Second Practice Coverage
15.00: Second practice
19.00: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - First Practice Replay
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Second practice replay
Saturday, 16 September
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2017
08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2013
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up! The Motorsport Special
11.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Third Practice Coverage
11.15: ServusTV - Start of Third Practice Coverage
11.30 a.m.: Third practice
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage
14.30: ServusTV - Start of Qualifying Coverage
15.00: Qualifying
16.00: ServusTV - Qualifying Analysis
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
17.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Kimi Räikkönen
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Fernando Alonso
19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
23.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
Sunday, 17 September
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2019
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2022
10.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
11.45am: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
12.00: ServusTV - Preliminary Reports on the Singapore GP
12.30 p.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Singapore GP
13.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of coverage Singapore GP
14.00: ServusTV - Start of Singapore GP coverage
14.00: Singapore Grand Prix
15.40: ServusTV - Analysis Singapore GP
15.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
17.00: ORF 1 - Highlights Singapore GP
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
18.20 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repeat
23.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Race compact
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3