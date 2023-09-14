Night GP Singapore: Warning from Sebastian Vettel

In fact, TV pictures showed shortly afterwards: a piste-goer walked calmly along the track, then hopped over a guard rail and disappeared. However, the disappearance didn't work out as well as Yogvitam Pravin Dhokia would have liked - shortly after his idiotic performance, the Briton was arrested. In November 2015, Dhokia was sentenced to six weeks in jail, and on top of that he had to pay 2500 Singapore dollars in fines, around 1600 euros at the time.

Dhokia had pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering life with his trip to the track during the Singapore GP. Dhokia was given credit for the time he spent in pre-trial detention so that he could be released and leave the country before the end of the year. He had carried out the whole operation in order to take videos of the passing cars. To do this, he had drunk up a lot of courage.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) launched an investigation against the organisers of the Singapore GP. For the 2016 Singapore GP, the track's safety protocol was revised. There were more staff along the track and additional fencing. Overall, it is made very difficult for a confused soul to enter the track today that such an incident is very unlikely.





Again and again mad piste-goers

Unlikely, but not uncommon: looking back, we have to be glad that there have not been dozens of deaths in such situations! For years, a runway invasion was the normal conclusion of every Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Many tifosi did not take it too seriously when the chequered flag fell. Such scenes also took place at Hockenheim or Silverstone.



Speaking of Silverstone: unforgotten is the former clergyman Cornelius "Neil" Horan who ran onto the Silverstone track in the 2003 British Grand Prix to draw attention to the words of the Lord (his sign read: "Read the Bible. The Bible is always right"). The only thing that was really close was his own end: Mark Webber's Jaguar missed the errant priest by a hair's breadth.



In his autobiography "Aussie Grit", Webber wrote: "It was the most incredible thing I have ever seen on a race track. I didn't care what the guy was protesting about - he was putting himself, myself and others in mortal danger. It made me furious that he would put up with that."



But against the madness of Mexico 1970, Singapore or Silverstone were child's play. 200,000 fans didn't want to miss out on the action, and when many of them realised they probably wouldn't be able to get onto the site, they unceremoniously trampled down the fences and squatted contentedly on the grass at the edge of the track.



The race organizers considered cancelling the race. But the Mexican organisers feared riots if nothing was offered to the crowd. For some, it was already taking too long. So they threw bottles and the like onto the track.



Local hero Pedro Rodríguez and world champion Jackie Stewart were sent onto the track to talk to the fans. When Stewart and their idol Pedro were in front of them, the fans nodded, went dutifully behind the guard rails, and as soon as the Scot and his Mexican racing colleague were out of sight, they moved back onto the turf.



After further delay (because of the shards on the track), the race was released, and the Mexican donkeys didn't mind cars roaring past them at 300mph. Stewart then actually ran over a trackgoer - a stray dog. "It happened so fast, there was nothing I could do."



Meanwhile, the first fans had begun to cross the runway. They probably thought they would have a better view from the other side. When the chequered flag finally fell for Jacky Ickx in front of Clay Regazzoni, there was no stopping them; the tarmac was no longer recognisable because of all the people. Some cars got stuck in the crowd on the out lap.



The car association took the race off the calendar as a punishment, and it was not until 1986 that a World Championship race was held again in Mexico.





