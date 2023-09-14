Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "We have prepared well".

Fred Vasseur knows that a very different challenge awaits his drivers in Singapore than at the recent showdown in Monza. The Ferrari team boss explains what is important on the street circuit.

In Monza, the Ferrari drivers had a lot to be happy about: First, Carlos Sainz secured pole for the race in the Royal Park. The next day, he crossed the finish line in third place after an intense duel with his team-mate Charles Leclerc and was thus allowed on the podium. The Monegasque finished right behind the Spaniard.

After the good result on the high-speed circuit, a completely different challenge is now on the agenda with the street circuit in Singapore. Team boss Fred Vasseur knows: "The track couldn't be more different. The Marina Bay circuit requires a high level of aerodynamic downforce and a particularly efficient car in terms of traction."

"The car balance has to be right so that the drivers have the necessary confidence to really push the throttle in Singapore," adds the Frenchman, who also stresses, "As on all street circuits, the driver can really make a big difference here."

"We have prepared well in the simulator and now it will be important for Carlos and Charles to do as many laps as possible in free practice to be able to exploit the car's potential," explains Vasseur. And looking at the target for the 15th race weekend, he says: "We want to continue the positive trend after the good race weekend in Monza and score a lot of points again."

World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



