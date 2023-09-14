Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "We have prepared well".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In Monza, the Ferrari drivers had a lot to be happy about: First, Carlos Sainz secured pole for the race in the Royal Park. The next day, he crossed the finish line in third place after an intense duel with his team-mate Charles Leclerc and was thus allowed on the podium. The Monegasque finished right behind the Spaniard.
After the good result on the high-speed circuit, a completely different challenge is now on the agenda with the street circuit in Singapore. Team boss Fred Vasseur knows: "The track couldn't be more different. The Marina Bay circuit requires a high level of aerodynamic downforce and a particularly efficient car in terms of traction."
"The car balance has to be right so that the drivers have the necessary confidence to really push the throttle in Singapore," adds the Frenchman, who also stresses, "As on all street circuits, the driver can really make a big difference here."
"We have prepared well in the simulator and now it will be important for Carlos and Charles to do as many laps as possible in free practice to be able to exploit the car's potential," explains Vasseur. And looking at the target for the 15th race weekend, he says: "We want to continue the positive trend after the good race weekend in Monza and score a lot of points again."
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3