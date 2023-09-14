Hate on the internet: FIA reacts to Hamilton & Co.

Time and again in recent years, Formula One drivers or the staff of the FIA, the world governing body for motor sport, have been the target of hostility online. The sad highlight: death threats against Williams driver Nicholas Latifi and the then FIA race director Michael Masi after the controversial 2021 World Championship final in Abu Dhabi.

In December 2021, shortly after the World Championship decision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Mohammed Ben Sulayem was elected as the new president of the FIA. The 61-year-old, who was born in Dubai, announced that he would do something against hate on the internet.

The result is called United Against Online Abuse, a campaign that advocates friendly coexistence on websites, fan forums and all social networks such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and so on.

Ben Sulayem writes: "In an era where digital communication is part of our lives, we see online abuse as a huge challenge for global sports organisations. For this reason, we are proud to announce the launch of a dedicated website for the 'United Against Online Abuse' campaign. The venom online has reached a deplorable level and it is time to act."



Arwen.ai is the name of the FIA's wonder weapon against online hate. This artificial intelligence tracks down toxic content on platforms like X, Instagram and so on.



Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton stated: "In the last few years, it's all got worse and worse. The operators of such platforms also have a duty. They have to do more to protect people."





World Cup finale Abu Dhabi: shocking consequences

With five laps to go in the Abu Dhabi 2021 Grand Prix, Canadian Nicholas Latifi put his Williams into the track barrier and Formula One race director Michael Masi had no choice but to impose a safety car period. The rest is known: Masi let some stragglers past leader Lewis Hamilton and the safety car, which meant that Verstappen ended up right behind Hamilton, Masi gave the race away, and Max didn't let this chance go - he overtook Hamilton on the last lap, won and thus became world champion. Many fans reacted indignantly.



Days later, Latifi spoke out: "It's shocking that people are using social media as a channel to send offensive messages to someone. I condemn this. The hatred, abuse and threats on social media did not surprise me because it is all part of the world we live in today. What really shook me was the extreme tone of these hate messages, insults and even death threats I received."



In early 2022, Latifi added: "Maybe some people will smile at me, but I took those threats very seriously. All you need is a drunk fan at the airport or you accidentally bump into someone in the crowd - today it takes so little for someone to lose their nerve. When I returned to London in the days after Abu Dhabi, I hired bodyguards."



Michael Masi said of fan misconduct, "Luckily I'm old fashioned when it comes to social media, so I'm only on Facebook - to keep in touch with family and friends. The night after the Abu Dhabi race I opened Facebook and was gobsmacked: I had hundreds of messages and the content blew me away."



"The messages were racist, insulting, mean, I received every swear word you can imagine. And yes, there were death threats. People wrote that they would hunt me and my family down. And this went on for weeks. Not only on Facebook, but also on my LinkedIn account, which is supposed to be for professional contacts. The same kind of denigration."



"A few days after the World Cup final, I found myself looking over my shoulder in London. I looked at faces and wondered if this was now one of those people who had said they would hunt me down. I just wanted to be alone."