Daniel Ricciardo: Comeback, but not in action
Daniel Ricciardo will not be driving a Formula 1 car in Singapore, but the Formula 1 returnee will travel to the track to work with his AlphaTauri engineers. His comeback in the car is still a long time coming after his accident in the second free practice session in Zandvoort, in which he suffered several fractures in his left hand.
Liam Lawson, who was already in action at Zandvoort and Monza, will once again stand in for the injured Australian. The New Zealander was convincing in his first two races.
On the Dutch circuit, the 21-year-old finished thirteenth on his GP debut, a remarkable result after he had only been able to prepare for qualifying and the race in the third practice session on a wet track. In Monza, he came even closer to scoring points in eleventh. "I felt much more comfortable in Monza than in Zandvoort, but there is still a lot to learn," he explains ahead of the race weekend in Singapore.
Looking forward to his stint on the street circuit, Lawson reveals, "I was a reserve driver in Singapore last year. It was my favourite track when I was a kid, I think it was because it was a night race and everything looked really cool. At the Formula One Game, I drove on that street circuit all the time. My dad promised me every year that he would take me to Singapore for the race, but in the end we never made it. This time he's going, so I'm taking him."
Lawson isn't kidding himself: "I know that this race is very physically demanding, and when you're in my situation, despite all the preparation, this mission remains a tough challenge. It's going to be extremely difficult for sure, but we've been training hard and giving everything to prepare myself for this mission. Last year I already witnessed the night's work and it's cool to contest a weekend like this."
"The biggest challenge will be the track, because I only know it from the simulator, and road courses are very difficult to simulate. It takes a lot of confidence to be fast on tracks like this and in my situation it's very tricky to find that confidence early on. I will try to do as many laps as possible. Basically I like street circuits, I love Monaco for example, so I expect to like Singapore as well," adds the AlphaTauri driver.
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3