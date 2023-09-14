Daniel Ricciardo: Comeback, but not in action

Daniel Ricciardo will be back in the paddock in Singapore. However, the injured Australian will not yet be in action, with New Zealand rookie Liam Lawson once again filling in for him.

Daniel Ricciardo will not be driving a Formula 1 car in Singapore, but the Formula 1 returnee will travel to the track to work with his AlphaTauri engineers. His comeback in the car is still a long time coming after his accident in the second free practice session in Zandvoort, in which he suffered several fractures in his left hand.

Liam Lawson, who was already in action at Zandvoort and Monza, will once again stand in for the injured Australian. The New Zealander was convincing in his first two races.

On the Dutch circuit, the 21-year-old finished thirteenth on his GP debut, a remarkable result after he had only been able to prepare for qualifying and the race in the third practice session on a wet track. In Monza, he came even closer to scoring points in eleventh. "I felt much more comfortable in Monza than in Zandvoort, but there is still a lot to learn," he explains ahead of the race weekend in Singapore.

Looking forward to his stint on the street circuit, Lawson reveals, "I was a reserve driver in Singapore last year. It was my favourite track when I was a kid, I think it was because it was a night race and everything looked really cool. At the Formula One Game, I drove on that street circuit all the time. My dad promised me every year that he would take me to Singapore for the race, but in the end we never made it. This time he's going, so I'm taking him."

Lawson isn't kidding himself: "I know that this race is very physically demanding, and when you're in my situation, despite all the preparation, this mission remains a tough challenge. It's going to be extremely difficult for sure, but we've been training hard and giving everything to prepare myself for this mission. Last year I already witnessed the night's work and it's cool to contest a weekend like this."

"The biggest challenge will be the track, because I only know it from the simulator, and road courses are very difficult to simulate. It takes a lot of confidence to be fast on tracks like this and in my situation it's very tricky to find that confidence early on. I will try to do as many laps as possible. Basically I like street circuits, I love Monaco for example, so I expect to like Singapore as well," adds the AlphaTauri driver.

World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



