Alfa Romeo: 2024 with Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Alfa Romeo team will continue to compete in Formula 1 next year with drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou. The racing team from Hinwil is thus fielding the same two GP drivers as in 2022 and 2023. The Finn is thus fulfilling the multi-year contract he signed with the Swiss team for 2022 and beyond.
His Chinese teammate, who made his GP debut with the Alfa Romeo Racing team in 2022, has extended his contract. The team's third driver will also stay on board: Formula 2 leader Théo Pourchaire will remain on board as a reserve and will continue to contribute to the team's improvement in the simulator.
Bottas says: "I am happy and grateful to be looking forward to 2024 because I know how the team is developing. There is a good atmosphere in our team, I get on well with Zhou and we both push each other. Behind the scenes, in Hinwil and beyond, there's hard work going on, and now that the line-up for next year is set, we can fully focus on improving."
Zhou explains, "It's always a great feeling to renew the contract, especially when we know how things are developing. I am proud to be part of the Alfa Romeo team and grateful for the trust: I've worked extremely hard from day one and I'm incredibly motivated to continue doing so every day."
And the 24-year-old from Shanghai also stresses: "My relationship with Valtteri is really good, and we work closely together and with the team to help everyone progress. I'm also really looking forward to the opportunity to finally race with my team in China in front of my home crowd. It will be a great moment and I'm proud to be able to share it with all those who have supported me."
"Over the years, the team has become a family to me, so I am very happy and grateful to continue my journey with the Alfa Romeo team and the Sauber Academy," Pourchaire also explained. "The support I've received from everyone in the team has been outstanding and I'm proud to be able to contribute to the growth of the whole company."
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, inc. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3