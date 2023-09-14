Alfa Romeo: 2024 with Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou

The Alfa Romeo team has confirmed its Formula 1 drivers for next year. Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou will continue to drive for the Swiss team in the 2024 season. Théo Pourchaire remains a reserve.

The Alfa Romeo team will continue to compete in Formula 1 next year with drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou. The racing team from Hinwil is thus fielding the same two GP drivers as in 2022 and 2023. The Finn is thus fulfilling the multi-year contract he signed with the Swiss team for 2022 and beyond.

His Chinese teammate, who made his GP debut with the Alfa Romeo Racing team in 2022, has extended his contract. The team's third driver will also stay on board: Formula 2 leader Théo Pourchaire will remain on board as a reserve and will continue to contribute to the team's improvement in the simulator.

Bottas says: "I am happy and grateful to be looking forward to 2024 because I know how the team is developing. There is a good atmosphere in our team, I get on well with Zhou and we both push each other. Behind the scenes, in Hinwil and beyond, there's hard work going on, and now that the line-up for next year is set, we can fully focus on improving."

Zhou explains, "It's always a great feeling to renew the contract, especially when we know how things are developing. I am proud to be part of the Alfa Romeo team and grateful for the trust: I've worked extremely hard from day one and I'm incredibly motivated to continue doing so every day."

And the 24-year-old from Shanghai also stresses: "My relationship with Valtteri is really good, and we work closely together and with the team to help everyone progress. I'm also really looking forward to the opportunity to finally race with my team in China in front of my home crowd. It will be a great moment and I'm proud to be able to share it with all those who have supported me."

"Over the years, the team has become a family to me, so I am very happy and grateful to continue my journey with the Alfa Romeo team and the Sauber Academy," Pourchaire also explained. "The support I've received from everyone in the team has been outstanding and I'm proud to be able to contribute to the growth of the whole company."

World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, inc. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



