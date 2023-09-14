The Singapore night GP has taken place 13 times so far, and each time Bernd Mayländer has had to take to the track with the safety car at least once. This is also to be expected in 2023.

Singapore is the only Formula 1 World Championship round that has already taken place at least ten times, and in every single race Bernd Mayländer has had to deploy the safety car at least once. To be precise, the thirteen editions of the night GP so far have seen a total of 23 deployments by safety car driver Mayländer.

The heat and high humidity make things difficult for the Formula 1 drivers, plus the narrow concrete channel increases the likelihood of incidents and also makes it difficult to remove retired cars. There are also not as many access points for marshals as at other circuits.

The many safety car deployments produced a curiosity: in the statistics of the Singapore GP leaders after the 2012 edition, Bernd Mayländer appeared with the fourth largest number of laps!

Even Mayländer's leading Mercedes and Aston Martin are not immune to defects. So far, however, there have been no problems in Bernd Mayländer's races since Melbourne 2000: His cars have never let him down, and the former DTM racer has never had contact with a wall.

But of course Mayländer could also fall ill, what then? "Actually, there is no official substitute driver," explains the driver from Waiblingen. "But I think we would have enough driving talent in the paddock to find a solution, like all the substitute drivers of the racing teams."



The race management could react quickly if there were a technical problem with the lead car. It only became really critical once. In South Korea 2010, Mayländer was out for so long because of rain that he slowly ran out of fuel! For such cases, there is a replacement car in the pits. Incidentally, the same applies to the Formula 1 chief medical officer's emergency vehicle.



We have known safety cars and medical cars in this form in Formula 1 since 1996. Before that, all kinds of cars were used, the first car for this purpose came onto the track at the 1973 Canadian GP - it was a VW Porsche 914! And it promptly sat down in front of the wrong driver at the critical moment.



Because some cars were simply not fast enough in the years that followed (Fiat Tempra 1993, Honda Prelude 1994, to name just two), the FIA entered into a cooperation with Mercedes-AMG. Since 2021, Mercedes and Aston Martin have taken turns in the use of safety cars.



Since the 2000 season, the German Bernd Mayländer has been the safety car driver. The most laps behind the safety car were in the 2011 Montreal rain GP, namely 27, when Bernd Mayländer had to pull out five times!