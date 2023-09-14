George Russell: "Racing becomes less strenuous".

For Mercedes driver George Russell, the podium in Monza was out of reach. In Singapore, the Briton hopes for a more competitive car. So far, however, he has not been able to score any points on the street circuit.

George Russell has raced twice in Singapore so far, and both times he has been unlucky. In his first outing of the 2019 season, the then Williams driver was forced to retire after two unwelcome touches. Last year, he qualified eleventh but eventually had to start from the pit lane because he was only relegated to the back of the field after overrunning the engine components.

Then there was another penalty because the new parts were fitted under parc fermé conditions without the permission of the technical delegate. Therefore, he had to start the race from the pit lane. He finished the race in 14th position, two laps behind the winner Sergio Pérez.

Nevertheless, he is confident about the upcoming race weekend: "I am looking forward to the next race in Singapore. We were competitive there last year and I think our car is better suited to that track than the circuit in Monza. So I hope we will be a bit closer to the front."

Commenting on the new track layout without the previous turns 16 and 19, which is being used due to refurbishment works near the track, the Briton says: "I think it can make the race more exciting. The track is great when it comes to driving, but it is difficult to overtake on this circuit. I hope there will be a new chance with the changes in the new turn 16. And it will be a bit easier physically because the race will be shorter. We'll have a little less fun in qualifying, but it will be better in the GP."

And what does Russell expect in Singapore? "We had a pretty fast car last year. Unfortunately, we didn't make the most of it. But I think it's a very close battle between us, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin. I hope we can close the gap to Red Bull Racing on this track, which requires a lot of downforce. I think it might even be enough for the fight for second place, but everything has to go perfectly for that because I think it's going to be a very close battle again."

World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



