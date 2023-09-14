Max Verstappen: "I guess Toto Wolff was angry".

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing's winning streak is breathtaking: RBR has won 24 of the past 25 Formula One World Championship rounds, all 14 races so far in the 2023 season and the last 15 if we add the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen has won 12 of the 14 rounds of the 2023 season, no other Formula One driver has won Grands Prix since early May in Miami, Max comes to Singapore with ten wins in a row.

But the 2021 and 2022 world champion's track record in the Asian city-state, it is manageable. None of Verstappen's 47 GP victories have come in Singapore. Here is his interim balance sheet at the night race:

Max Verstappen in Singapore

2015 with Toro Rosso: 8th.

2016 with Red Bull Racing: 6th.

2017 with Red Bull Racing: out (collision)

2018 with Red Bull Racing: 2nd.

2019 with Red Bull Racing: 3.

2020 and 2021 no races in Singapore

2022 with Red Bull Racing: 7th



Max Verstappen has also never been on pole in Singapore. All that could change in 2023 as Red Bull Racing has the best car in the field and Verstappen is in enviable form.



The Dutchman says in the Marina Bay Circuit paddock: "Red Bull Racing has always raced at a very high level, but the big difference is that we have a superior car in 2023."



"At the same time I say: we will have a harder time here than usual. In general, this year has shown that we are not quite as good on street circuits as we are on other tracks. We will do a good job here as well, but I expect a lot of opposition."



What does Max say about the track changes in Singapore? Verstappen grins: "Less braking, less steering, less work! No, seriously - the changes will mean that the tyres will be a little less stressed. And I hope we can show the fans better sport."



Will victory number 11 follow in Singapore? Max says: "I don't think so. I never thought about wins 8, 9 or 10 in the last months. I never changed my attitude. I just try to achieve the best possible result on a GP weekend. Ideally, that's a win. But I know that this is not always possible. I don't feel any more or less pressure here than usual."



What did Max Verstappen think when Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said that the Dutchman's record was only of statistical value and only something for Wikipedia? Max: "I guess Toto was still angry after a bad race. I found the comments a bit disappointing, because you should appreciate your opponents' performances."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs.

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



