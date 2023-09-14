Max Verstappen: "I guess Toto Wolff was angry".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing's winning streak is breathtaking: RBR has won 24 of the past 25 Formula One World Championship rounds, all 14 races so far in the 2023 season and the last 15 if we add the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi.
Max Verstappen has won 12 of the 14 rounds of the 2023 season, no other Formula One driver has won Grands Prix since early May in Miami, Max comes to Singapore with ten wins in a row.
But the 2021 and 2022 world champion's track record in the Asian city-state, it is manageable. None of Verstappen's 47 GP victories have come in Singapore. Here is his interim balance sheet at the night race:
Max Verstappen in Singapore
2015 with Toro Rosso: 8th.
2016 with Red Bull Racing: 6th.
2017 with Red Bull Racing: out (collision)
2018 with Red Bull Racing: 2nd.
2019 with Red Bull Racing: 3.
2020 and 2021 no races in Singapore
2022 with Red Bull Racing: 7th
Max Verstappen has also never been on pole in Singapore. All that could change in 2023 as Red Bull Racing has the best car in the field and Verstappen is in enviable form.
The Dutchman says in the Marina Bay Circuit paddock: "Red Bull Racing has always raced at a very high level, but the big difference is that we have a superior car in 2023."
"At the same time I say: we will have a harder time here than usual. In general, this year has shown that we are not quite as good on street circuits as we are on other tracks. We will do a good job here as well, but I expect a lot of opposition."
What does Max say about the track changes in Singapore? Verstappen grins: "Less braking, less steering, less work! No, seriously - the changes will mean that the tyres will be a little less stressed. And I hope we can show the fans better sport."
Will victory number 11 follow in Singapore? Max says: "I don't think so. I never thought about wins 8, 9 or 10 in the last months. I never changed my attitude. I just try to achieve the best possible result on a GP weekend. Ideally, that's a win. But I know that this is not always possible. I don't feel any more or less pressure here than usual."
What did Max Verstappen think when Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said that the Dutchman's record was only of statistical value and only something for Wikipedia? Max: "I guess Toto was still angry after a bad race. I found the comments a bit disappointing, because you should appreciate your opponents' performances."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs.
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3