Fernando Alonso on Singapore: "Very demanding".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Fernando Alonso is one of three drivers in the current Formula 1 field to have celebrated at least one GP victory in Singapore. The Spaniard prevailed in the first race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in 2008, when he was still driving a Renault. He repeated the feat in 2010 in a Ferrari. Last year, however, he had no luck.
Starting from 5th on the grid, Alonso battled Max Verstappen, who was pushing behind him, and kept the champion at bay. But on lap 21 the race was over for the two-time world champion - an engine failure caused the premature retirement of the then Alpine driver. Unsurprisingly, his forecast for the upcoming weekend is cautious.
"Many things have to be right, first of all we have to see the chequered flag. Because this race is very demanding. Everything will be very hot, and the walls are very close, as with any street circuit. Accordingly, you need a lot of confidence in the car, and you have to build that up in the free practice sessions. Let's see if we can do that," says the 32-time GP winner.
Alonso also does not dare to make any predictions about his own performance. "It is difficult to say how good we will be here. What is certain is that we were not competitive in Monza. Whether it will be better here, I don't know yet. On the street circuit in Monaco it went quite well, in Baku it was more difficult. We'll have to wait and see if we can build momentum from the first practice session," he says.
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3