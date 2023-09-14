Fernando Alonso on Singapore: "Very demanding".

Fernando Alonso is one of three drivers in the current Formula 1 field to have celebrated at least one GP victory in Singapore. The Spaniard prevailed in the first race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in 2008, when he was still driving a Renault. He repeated the feat in 2010 in a Ferrari. Last year, however, he had no luck.

Starting from 5th on the grid, Alonso battled Max Verstappen, who was pushing behind him, and kept the champion at bay. But on lap 21 the race was over for the two-time world champion - an engine failure caused the premature retirement of the then Alpine driver. Unsurprisingly, his forecast for the upcoming weekend is cautious.

"Many things have to be right, first of all we have to see the chequered flag. Because this race is very demanding. Everything will be very hot, and the walls are very close, as with any street circuit. Accordingly, you need a lot of confidence in the car, and you have to build that up in the free practice sessions. Let's see if we can do that," says the 32-time GP winner.

Alonso also does not dare to make any predictions about his own performance. "It is difficult to say how good we will be here. What is certain is that we were not competitive in Monza. Whether it will be better here, I don't know yet. On the street circuit in Monaco it went quite well, in Baku it was more difficult. We'll have to wait and see if we can build momentum from the first practice session," he says.

World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3