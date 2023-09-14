Sergio Pérez: "The race could be fun".
Last year's Formula 1 race in Singapore went according to plan for Sergio Pérez. The Red Bull Racing driver started from second on the front row and secured the lead with an overtaking manoeuvre on pole setter Charles Leclerc in the first corner.
He was able to defend his lead all the way to the finish, and although he received a 5-second time penalty for twice being more than ten car lengths behind the safety car, he was able to celebrate victory. His lead over second-placed Leclerc simply shrank to just under 2.6 sec due to the penalty.
The memory of the triumph is still fresh, and the anticipation for the upcoming race weekend is correspondingly great. Pérez enthuses: "I'm looking forward to driving in Singapore again. Last season I probably had one of the best races of my career here. The heat, the track conditions and the concentration required on a street circuit were very difficult."
"Of course I would like to repeat the victory, but it will be difficult because the new track layout will make it faster in the third sector and it will rain, so the race could be fun," added the 33-year-old, who celebrates a special milestone in his Formula One career this weekend.
"This weekend is my 250th race in Formula One and I never imagined I would be in a Formula One car so many times when I started my career. It has been a dream and I am proud to have represented Mexico around the world for so many years. I would love to give the country another victory on Sunday. I have a special helmet design to celebrate this moment and I think it will look very special in the night spotlight," announced the six-time GP winner.
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04. Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3