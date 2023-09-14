Sergio Pérez: "The race could be fun".

Red Bull Racing veteran Sergio Pérez won in Singapore last year. The Mexican, who will make his 250th GP appearance this weekend, talks about his chances of repeating the success.

Last year's Formula 1 race in Singapore went according to plan for Sergio Pérez. The Red Bull Racing driver started from second on the front row and secured the lead with an overtaking manoeuvre on pole setter Charles Leclerc in the first corner.

He was able to defend his lead all the way to the finish, and although he received a 5-second time penalty for twice being more than ten car lengths behind the safety car, he was able to celebrate victory. His lead over second-placed Leclerc simply shrank to just under 2.6 sec due to the penalty.

The memory of the triumph is still fresh, and the anticipation for the upcoming race weekend is correspondingly great. Pérez enthuses: "I'm looking forward to driving in Singapore again. Last season I probably had one of the best races of my career here. The heat, the track conditions and the concentration required on a street circuit were very difficult."

"Of course I would like to repeat the victory, but it will be difficult because the new track layout will make it faster in the third sector and it will rain, so the race could be fun," added the 33-year-old, who celebrates a special milestone in his Formula One career this weekend.

"This weekend is my 250th race in Formula One and I never imagined I would be in a Formula One car so many times when I started my career. It has been a dream and I am proud to have represented Mexico around the world for so many years. I would love to give the country another victory on Sunday. I have a special helmet design to celebrate this moment and I think it will look very special in the night spotlight," announced the six-time GP winner.

World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



