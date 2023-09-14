Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): "You look like an idiot".

Standing on the podium at the challenging Singapore Grand Prix is something many Formula One drivers dream of. Carlos Sainz achieved this in his sixth attempt in 2022, when he finished third behind Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing) and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

But on the podium, the Spaniard appeared grouchy, it was visibly difficult for him to smile. What had happened? Sainz looks back: "I couldn't benefit from the turbulent race because I lacked raw speed. Third place was certainly nice, but I didn't have enough confidence in the car."

"In Singapore, it's almost all about confidence. Then when you have a few slips and near misses, it gnaws at you and you consciously or unconsciously leave yourself a certain margin of safety. So you can't get the full speed out of the car and out of yourself. If you try anyway, you'll end up in a wall in no time, and then you look like an idiot."

Sainz has competed in Singapore three times with Scuderia Toro Rosso (ninth in 2015, only 14th in 2016, then an excellent fourth in 2017), he finished eighth with Renault on the difficult street circuit in 2018, no points in 2019 with McLaren (12th), then the above third place in 2022.



Sainz now adds at the Marina Bay Circuit: "We have to remain realistic - Ferrari will hardly be as fast in Singapore as they are in Singapore. Usually we don't do so well on circuits where you need a lot of downforce, and here you need all the downforce you can get."



"At the same time, I'm very happy with how it went in Monza. I feel more comfortable in the car than I did last year and I also understand the car better. That means it's easier for me to get the car into the best useful window."



"One of my goals for this year was to become more consistent, and at the moment I'm managing that. But again - our car is not ideally suited to Singapore, plus this street circuit goes arg at once more showing that the pecking order among the Red Bull Racing chasers is constantly changing."



How is Sainz gearing up for the physical demands of Singapore. Carlos grins: "I'm hoping for lots of safety car phases so I can open the visor in between! And then I guess I can't avoid drinking this broth we have on board. This is actually a drink that is supposed to counteract the loss of fluids. But the fact is that the liquid gets warm like tea and so is not at all what you would like to drink in the heat."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3





