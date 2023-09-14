Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): "You look like an idiot".
Standing on the podium at the challenging Singapore Grand Prix is something many Formula One drivers dream of. Carlos Sainz achieved this in his sixth attempt in 2022, when he finished third behind Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing) and his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
But on the podium, the Spaniard appeared grouchy, it was visibly difficult for him to smile. What had happened? Sainz looks back: "I couldn't benefit from the turbulent race because I lacked raw speed. Third place was certainly nice, but I didn't have enough confidence in the car."
"In Singapore, it's almost all about confidence. Then when you have a few slips and near misses, it gnaws at you and you consciously or unconsciously leave yourself a certain margin of safety. So you can't get the full speed out of the car and out of yourself. If you try anyway, you'll end up in a wall in no time, and then you look like an idiot."
Sainz has competed in Singapore three times with Scuderia Toro Rosso (ninth in 2015, only 14th in 2016, then an excellent fourth in 2017), he finished eighth with Renault on the difficult street circuit in 2018, no points in 2019 with McLaren (12th), then the above third place in 2022.
Sainz now adds at the Marina Bay Circuit: "We have to remain realistic - Ferrari will hardly be as fast in Singapore as they are in Singapore. Usually we don't do so well on circuits where you need a lot of downforce, and here you need all the downforce you can get."
"At the same time, I'm very happy with how it went in Monza. I feel more comfortable in the car than I did last year and I also understand the car better. That means it's easier for me to get the car into the best useful window."
"One of my goals for this year was to become more consistent, and at the moment I'm managing that. But again - our car is not ideally suited to Singapore, plus this street circuit goes arg at once more showing that the pecking order among the Red Bull Racing chasers is constantly changing."
How is Sainz gearing up for the physical demands of Singapore. Carlos grins: "I'm hoping for lots of safety car phases so I can open the visor in between! And then I guess I can't avoid drinking this broth we have on board. This is actually a drink that is supposed to counteract the loss of fluids. But the fact is that the liquid gets warm like tea and so is not at all what you would like to drink in the heat."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3