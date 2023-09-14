Nico Hülkenberg: "Rely on my gut feeling".

The anger from Monza, when the two Haas drivers finished the Italian GP in last place (17th/18th), has faded for Nico Hülkenberg. He says about this in Singapore: "There are still a lot of points there to be picked up. Sure, Monza was not what we wanted, maybe the worst race of the season. But I am optimistic that better ones will come. Singapore could be quite good, Suzuka not so much. On courses that don't require much downforce, we have disadvantages because our balance is not good and we slide around a lot."

Of course, in the battle against Williams for 7th place in the team standings, he is pinning his hopes on upgrades, "but they have to take hold." And he, like teammate Kevin Magnussen, hopes that will be the case in Austin at the latest. In any case, Williams' six Monza points at the hands of Alex Albon hurt, as Nico also admits: "Other teams pursued different technical concepts than us and were able to overtake us." A few months ago, Haas had reached a dead end in terms of aerodynamics, he says, and that's how he became aware of it "around the Austrian GP".

The time change (Singapore is six hours ahead of Central Europe) or simulating the procedure according to "European rhythm" - as almost all colleagues and teams do - is of no great significance to Hülkenberg. "I go by my gut feeling," he said with a smile. And regarding the change at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, he judged: "Four turns less is four times less danger of ending up in the wall. But it remains a difficult course even with one more straight." In recent weeks, he and his trainer Martin Poole have already geared his physical preparation to the heat and high humidity, and he doesn't see any major problem there.

Hülkenberg had no doubts about his recently confirmed contract extension, "I was very confident about that." And the 36-year-old was not yet thinking about his (more distant) future after his Formula 1 career. Nor whether a return to the World Endurance Championship (Le Mans winner with Porsche in 2015!) or a role as a TV analyst (as with ServusTV in 2021/22) would appeal to him more: "I still have a few years left in Formula 1. What happens after that, I haven't thought about yet." At least: He already has some interest in the new prototypes (LMDh), even if the contacts with Porsche broke off: "There are different people there now than when I was there."

World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



