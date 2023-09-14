Günther Steiner (Haas): "We need a lot of magic".

Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner announces a major upgrade for the Austin race weekend and explains when and why the decision was made to go in the same direction as Red Bull Racing in terms of concept.

Weeks before the Formula 1 summer break in August, it was already clear to the Haas engineers that the concept they had chosen for this year's GP racers of Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen did not offer as much scope for development as the solution from Red Bull Racing. Therefore, the team management immediately decided to scrap the planned updates and go for a big, comprehensive update, as Günther Haas confirms in the Singapore paddock.

The Haas team boss explains: "The car will change quite a lot. We will change the concept, although of course we will have certain limitations with our chassis. We're trying to go the same way that most teams have chosen." And he announces, "The package will come in Austin and will be the biggest change we have implemented during a season."

"We tested the new parts in the wind tunnel before the summer break. We want to know what direction we are going for next year. The question was, should we bring it already this year or only next season. But we now want to use the opportunity to learn as much as possible this season and incorporate the findings into the development for next year," explains the South Tyrolean, who is certain: "You have to take risks, and here it's worth the risk because we can now find out what our change of direction in the concept brings."

"The original development plan for this year was to bring several upgrades to the track, but that didn't make sense because we didn't find any performance. So we didn't bring those and that gave us the resources we needed for this big development package," revealed Steiner, who says his team's chances of knocking Williams' rivals out of seventh place in the constructors' championship are small despite the upgrade.

"We need a lot of magic for that to happen, I never say never but it's already going to be very difficult because they've had some very good results in the recent races. They have made a big step forward, you have to acknowledge that. It wasn't luck either, they did a good job," Steiner praised the competition.

World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



