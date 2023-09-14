Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): "That's just not true".
Three races, two podiums - at first glance, Charles Leclerc's record in Singapore is impressive. But in 2019, Ferrari finished Sebastian Vettel's car before that of race leader Charles Leclerc. The result: suddenly the German was in the lead, not the Monegasque. And in 2022, Leclerc cut his teeth on Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez.
In the end, Leclerc was 2.595 seconds behind Vettel, and three years later he was 2.641 seconds behind Pérez to take the win. No doubt: Leclerc still has a score to settle in Singapore.
On the Singapore-like street circuit of Baku, five-time GP winner Leclerc has been particularly strong this season: pole position, second place in the sprint, third place in the Grand Prix. But the 25-year-old Monegasque says ahead of the upcoming GP weekend in Singapore: "It will be a tough battle. It's nice to receive praise from our opponents for our performance at Monza and some tifosi even believe we can take on Red Bull Racing in Singapore. That's nice to read, but it's just not true."
"I expect Red Bull Racing to be the benchmark here as well, especially in the race. Maybe there's a chance to give them a leg up in final practice. It could actually be close there."
"But by now everyone should have understood - on tracks where a lot of downforce is needed, we are unfortunately not quite as competitive."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3