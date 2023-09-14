Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): "That's just not true".

In 2019 and 2022, Monegasque Charles Leclerc has finished second in Singapore. To claim his first victory in the Asian city-state, the Ferrari driver will have to get past the Red Bull Racing cars.

Three races, two podiums - at first glance, Charles Leclerc's record in Singapore is impressive. But in 2019, Ferrari finished Sebastian Vettel's car before that of race leader Charles Leclerc. The result: suddenly the German was in the lead, not the Monegasque. And in 2022, Leclerc cut his teeth on Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez.

In the end, Leclerc was 2.595 seconds behind Vettel, and three years later he was 2.641 seconds behind Pérez to take the win. No doubt: Leclerc still has a score to settle in Singapore.

On the Singapore-like street circuit of Baku, five-time GP winner Leclerc has been particularly strong this season: pole position, second place in the sprint, third place in the Grand Prix. But the 25-year-old Monegasque says ahead of the upcoming GP weekend in Singapore: "It will be a tough battle. It's nice to receive praise from our opponents for our performance at Monza and some tifosi even believe we can take on Red Bull Racing in Singapore. That's nice to read, but it's just not true."

"I expect Red Bull Racing to be the benchmark here as well, especially in the race. Maybe there's a chance to give them a leg up in final practice. It could actually be close there."



"But by now everyone should have understood - on tracks where a lot of downforce is needed, we are unfortunately not quite as competitive."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



