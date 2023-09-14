Lewis Hamilton: "Mercedes is not an easy car".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For years, Singapore was the Grand Prix of champions. Only drivers who had already won titles or were on their way to winning the world championship won on the difficult street circuit - Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg. Only Sergio Pérez was able to end this series in 2022.
Lewis Hamilton has been on the best grid position four times in Singapore, six times on the podium, winning at this track in 2009, 2014, 2017 and 2018.
After a mediocre sixth place in Monza, more is expected from Mercedes and Hamilton in Singapore, as Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' chief race engineer, says: "Singapore, that means maximum downforce, and that's where our car is better than on a track like Monza, where the wings are set completely flat."
"We were quite decent at the music at tracks like Barcelona, Budapest or Zandvoort, so we expect to be comparably competitive in Singapore. To be precise, we should be strong enough to have a say in the podium places."
But it doesn't sound that way as we listen to 103-time GP winner Lewis Hamilton in the Marina Bay Circuit paddock. The Briton says: "This year I have managed to work with the set-up in such a way that we can show good performances more consistently. But if we look at the past two GP weekends, we can see - we started solid in the first free practice, but subsequently we've fallen behind."
"The W14 is not an easy car. The problems are not as extreme as with last year's model, but comparable. We are constantly learning more about this car. And we leave no stone unturned to get more out of the car in harmony between drivers and technicians."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3