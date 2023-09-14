Lewis Hamilton: "Mercedes is not an easy car".

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton took four pole positions in Singapore and stood on the podium six times, four of them as the winner. Hamilton does not dare to think about a sequel.

For years, Singapore was the Grand Prix of champions. Only drivers who had already won titles or were on their way to winning the world championship won on the difficult street circuit - Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Nico Rosberg. Only Sergio Pérez was able to end this series in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton has been on the best grid position four times in Singapore, six times on the podium, winning at this track in 2009, 2014, 2017 and 2018.

After a mediocre sixth place in Monza, more is expected from Mercedes and Hamilton in Singapore, as Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' chief race engineer, says: "Singapore, that means maximum downforce, and that's where our car is better than on a track like Monza, where the wings are set completely flat."

"We were quite decent at the music at tracks like Barcelona, Budapest or Zandvoort, so we expect to be comparably competitive in Singapore. To be precise, we should be strong enough to have a say in the podium places."



But it doesn't sound that way as we listen to 103-time GP winner Lewis Hamilton in the Marina Bay Circuit paddock. The Briton says: "This year I have managed to work with the set-up in such a way that we can show good performances more consistently. But if we look at the past two GP weekends, we can see - we started solid in the first free practice, but subsequently we've fallen behind."



"The W14 is not an easy car. The problems are not as extreme as with last year's model, but comparable. We are constantly learning more about this car. And we leave no stone unturned to get more out of the car in harmony between drivers and technicians."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 hrs

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3