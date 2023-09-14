The future of Formula 1: contracts until 2036
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and his team are constantly working on the contracts to host the various World Championship rounds. The Italian has made it clear on several occasions: "No one should feel too secure. A rich tradition doesn't automatically mean a right to keep your race."
For the 2024 season, 24 GP weekends are planned, more than at any time since the introduction of Formula One in 1950. China is to return, and in Imola the Italians hope that the cancelled 2023 Grand Prix (severe storms and flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region) will lead to an extension of the agreement to 2026 inclusive.
The longest duration of the current agreements was agreed with Bahrain, up to and including 2036, followed by Australia (2035), Las Vegas (2032), Miami and Qatar (2031 each) and Saudi Arabia, Austria and Abu Dhabi (2030 each).
Next season, the contracts to host these three races expire: Japan, Great Britain and Belgium.
Formula 1 GP: Duration of contracts
Bahrain 2036
Saudi Arabia 2030
Australia 2035
Japan 2024
China 2025
USA (Miami) 2031
Italy (Imola) 2026
Monaco 2025
Canada 2029
Spain 2026
Austria 2030
Great Britain 2024
Hungary 2027
Belgium 2024
Netherlands 2025
Italy (Monza) 2025
Azerbaijan 2026
Singapore 2028
USA (Austin) 2026
Mexico 2025
Brazil 2025
USA (Las Vegas) 2032
Qatar 2031
Abu Dhabi 2030