The future of Formula 1: contracts until 2036

The premier class of motor sport will continue to offer a healthy mix of traditional tracks and new venues. We explain how long Formula 1 will be hosted in the various countries.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and his team are constantly working on the contracts to host the various World Championship rounds. The Italian has made it clear on several occasions: "No one should feel too secure. A rich tradition doesn't automatically mean a right to keep your race."

For the 2024 season, 24 GP weekends are planned, more than at any time since the introduction of Formula One in 1950. China is to return, and in Imola the Italians hope that the cancelled 2023 Grand Prix (severe storms and flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region) will lead to an extension of the agreement to 2026 inclusive.

The longest duration of the current agreements was agreed with Bahrain, up to and including 2036, followed by Australia (2035), Las Vegas (2032), Miami and Qatar (2031 each) and Saudi Arabia, Austria and Abu Dhabi (2030 each).

Next season, the contracts to host these three races expire: Japan, Great Britain and Belgium.





Formula 1 GP: Duration of contracts

Bahrain 2036

Saudi Arabia 2030

Australia 2035

Japan 2024

China 2025

USA (Miami) 2031

Italy (Imola) 2026

Monaco 2025

Canada 2029

Spain 2026

Austria 2030

Great Britain 2024

Hungary 2027

Belgium 2024

Netherlands 2025

Italy (Monza) 2025

Azerbaijan 2026

Singapore 2028

USA (Austin) 2026

Mexico 2025

Brazil 2025

USA (Las Vegas) 2032

Qatar 2031

Abu Dhabi 2030