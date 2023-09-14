David Coulthard on Lewis Hamilton: That's not the point

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has claimed he has had stronger stablemates than Max Verstappen in his GP career. GP winner David Coulthard says: "That's not what this is about.

Max Verstappen took his tenth consecutive GP win at Monza, a new record. Lewis Hamilton has been asked by Sky Italia about Verstappen's dominance, and the Englishman gave a provocative answer: "I think all my stablemates were stronger than Max's teammates - I was racing against Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Valtteri Bottas and Nico Rosberg, after all. All of them were consistently strong. Max didn't have anyone of that calibre."

Afterwards, there was heated discussion among Formula One fans on social media. Some GP supporters suggested: "Did Hamilton forget that Max also drove alongside Daniel Ricciardo?"

The insinuation from Hamilton: Max had it easier in his successes than it had ever been for him, Lewis.

During a round with Dutch journalists, world championship leader Verstappen said: "Maybe Lewis is jealous of my current successes. A statement like that makes no difference to me. I think Mercedes is finding it very difficult to deal with defeats after winning for so many years."

"But there also comes a point where you have to be realistic and appreciate what other racing teams are doing. When they won everything back then, we said to ourselves, 'We have to work harder because what we are doing today is not enough.' That's the right attitude."



"For all I care, people can run their mouths from morning to night about how what we are doing is nothing special."



13-time GP winner David Coulthard cannot agree with Lewis Hamilton's view. The 52-year-old Scot tells formula1.com, "That Verstappen shouldn't have had strong stablemates, that's not true. And anyway - that's not what this is about. It's not about teammates, it's about who are the strongest drivers in the whole field and who can ultimately prevail there."



The 2001 World Championship runner-up continued: "Verstappen's biggest opponent was not in the same team, but Lewis Hamilton. If you're a fan of Mercedes or Ferrari or Red Bull Racing, you have to recognise that we're seeing outstanding drivers in gripping duels, Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso. And drivers like Leclerc, Sainz, Norris and Russell have shown that Formula 1 is also well positioned for the future in terms of talent."





Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h

02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec

03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377

05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679

07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106

08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449

09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294

10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min

11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638

12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074

13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557

14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510

16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

Out

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure





World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3





