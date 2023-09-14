David Coulthard on Lewis Hamilton: That's not the point
Max Verstappen took his tenth consecutive GP win at Monza, a new record. Lewis Hamilton has been asked by Sky Italia about Verstappen's dominance, and the Englishman gave a provocative answer: "I think all my stablemates were stronger than Max's teammates - I was racing against Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Valtteri Bottas and Nico Rosberg, after all. All of them were consistently strong. Max didn't have anyone of that calibre."
Afterwards, there was heated discussion among Formula One fans on social media. Some GP supporters suggested: "Did Hamilton forget that Max also drove alongside Daniel Ricciardo?"
The insinuation from Hamilton: Max had it easier in his successes than it had ever been for him, Lewis.
During a round with Dutch journalists, world championship leader Verstappen said: "Maybe Lewis is jealous of my current successes. A statement like that makes no difference to me. I think Mercedes is finding it very difficult to deal with defeats after winning for so many years."
"But there also comes a point where you have to be realistic and appreciate what other racing teams are doing. When they won everything back then, we said to ourselves, 'We have to work harder because what we are doing today is not enough.' That's the right attitude."
"For all I care, people can run their mouths from morning to night about how what we are doing is nothing special."
13-time GP winner David Coulthard cannot agree with Lewis Hamilton's view. The 52-year-old Scot tells formula1.com, "That Verstappen shouldn't have had strong stablemates, that's not true. And anyway - that's not what this is about. It's not about teammates, it's about who are the strongest drivers in the whole field and who can ultimately prevail there."
The 2001 World Championship runner-up continued: "Verstappen's biggest opponent was not in the same team, but Lewis Hamilton. If you're a fan of Mercedes or Ferrari or Red Bull Racing, you have to recognise that we're seeing outstanding drivers in gripping duels, Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso. And drivers like Leclerc, Sainz, Norris and Russell have shown that Formula 1 is also well positioned for the future in terms of talent."
Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale Monza
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:13:41.143 h
02 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +6.064 sec
03 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +11.193
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +11.377
05 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +23.028
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +42,679
07th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +45,106
08 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +45.449
09 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +46.294
10th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:04.056 min
11th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:10.638
12th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1:13.074
13th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:18.557
14th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:20.164
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1:22.510
16th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1:27.266
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
18th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
Out
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, retirement
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, engine failure
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, including 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3