Pirelli and FIA: New tyre regulations for 2024

The FIA, the world governing body for motor sport, and Pirelli, the Formula One supplier, experimented with a different allocation of tyres at the Hungaroring and Monza. The experiment was successful, and now a new set of regulations will be introduced for 2024.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula One's Managing Director since 2021, has repeatedly emphasised: "We are extending our antennae in every direction when it comes to making our sport more attractive. We have to try out new formats and be open to everything. This is especially true when it comes to sustainability."

Together with Formula 1 tyre partner Pirelli, Domenicali hatched an experiment: At the Hungarian and Italian (Monza) GP weekends, the drivers received only eleven sets of tyres and not thirteen as usual.

Pirelli racing boss Mario Isola: "It doesn't sound like much, but if we can do it over a whole season, we save the production, transport and recycling of 3500 racing tyres."

The format stipulates which compounds may be used by the drivers in the three qualifying segments - the hard Q1 tyre in the first part of the final practice, the medium-hard Q2 in the second, the soft in the third. If it rains, the tyre choice is free. Six sets of tyres are planned for qualifying, five for three free practice sessions and for the Hungaroring Grand Prix.



The result from the Hungaroring and Monza: teams and drivers adapted quickly, even if some drivers complained that they would get less driving time in free practice as a result.



But McLaren team boss Andrea Stella says: "I don't think most fans were even aware that we were racing with a different tyre allocation. It hasn't diminished the appeal of Formula One in any way."



Mario Isola believes: "Basically, this experiment has been a success. There are still a few details we need to tweak, but overall it was good."



If the proposal is approved by all the decision-making bodies (Formula One Commission, FIA World Council), Formula One will race on conventional GP weekends in 2024 with the new tyre allocation; that is, excluding sprint weekends. Where exactly Formula 1 will race in the sprint format has not yet been decided, but as in 2023, there will be six sprints next season.