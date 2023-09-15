Fernando Alonso: Warning to Sebastian Vettel

When Sebastian Vettel decided to turn his back on Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season, he announced his decision months before the season ended. And the four-time champion left no doubt that he had considered this step carefully. At 36, however, the Heppenheimer is still relatively young, so a return to Formula 1 is quite conceivable.

Especially since Vettel would not be the first GP star to return after a break of several years. Michael Schumacher celebrated his comeback in 2010 after his retirement from Formula 1 after the 2006 season, and then spent three more years chasing points for the Mercedes team. The list of returnees is long and includes prominent names such as Alain Prost, Niki Lauda and Kimi Räikkönen.

Fernando Alonso also took a two-year break after the 2018 season before returning to the premier class. The Spaniard knows what a challenge a return brings. That's why he warns Vettel, who recently stated in an interview with "Sky Sports F1" when asked about a possible return: "I can't rule it out, because I don't know."

Alonso stressed in the Singapore paddock: "I wasn't there when he said that, and sometimes you don't know what tone something was said in if you only read the headline. Of course the decision is up to him when he thinks about it. But when Daniel (Ricciardo) came back, I already said it's a challenge. You can't underestimate what it means to come back to Formula One. It can be a difficult task."



World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, inc. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



