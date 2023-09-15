Logan Sargeant: Formula 1 race without a water bottle

Formula 1 rookie Logan Sargeant has revealed ahead of the start of the Singapore weekend that he will refrain from using the usual hydration system behind the wheel of his GP racer. In Singapore, this could become a problem.

Formula 1 stars usually have a hydration system built into the car which, thanks to a drinking straw, allows them to drink liquids while behind the wheel and thus not run the risk of dehydration in the hot temperatures that prevail in the cockpit. But not all drivers use this device.

Logan Sargeant, for example, revealed before the start of the Singapore weekend that he refrains entirely from drinking while at the wheel. The rookie from America, who is chasing points for Williams, explained: "I don't find it easy to drink while driving. That's why I hydrate myself before the races."

In Singapore, the GP stars can expect the most physically demanding race. This is because the track hardly allows any breathing space and the high humidity and hot temperatures make the drivers' work even more difficult. Sargeant will be competing on the Marina Bay Street circuit for the first time. But so far he has had little trouble with the difficult conditions in Singapore.

"In terms of temperatures, I don't think it's as bad as some of the other places we race," said the 22-year-old. "It's just the high humidity that makes everything difficult, so we're preparing for that with appropriate training as well. The biggest danger is probably getting dehydrated during the race."

"But personally I don't drink at the wheel and I don't find it as bad here as in Miami. I think there the humidity is even higher. But here the track characteristics are also a factor in making it a difficult race," Sargeant added.

