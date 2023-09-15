Kevin Magnussen: Nico Hülkenberg does it better

Kevin Magnussen has a much harder time with the pitfalls of this year's Haas GP racer than his teammate Nico Hülkenberg. The Dane explains why the German copes better with the Formula 1 car.

This year's season is not going according to plan for Kevin Magnussen. The Haas driver has only scored twice in the 14 Grands Prix so far this year: He finished tenth in Saudi Arabia and Miami, securing a total of two championship points. His team-mate Nico Hülkenberg also only reached the top 10 twice, but was much more successful with nine points.

The difference is even clearer in the team-internal qualifying comparison. Hülkenberg clearly leads the duel between the two Haas drivers in final practice with 11:3. In the race, Magnussen is closer, he was ahead six times, Hülkenberg was the faster of the two stablemates eight times. The fact that the Emmerich driver manages so much better has a simple reason, as Magnussen explains.

"With the pace I don't have such a problem, on Sundays it's always okay. It's just hard to get everything right on one lap, sometimes I struggle to use the potential of the car in qualifying trim," says the Dane, who is quick to point out, "But I've also had good qualifying sessions this year, in Miami for example I was fourth fastest, so it's not like I never get on a roll."

"But Nico seems to be able to get around the car's problems a bit more often, but I think I can turn the tide there," adds the 30-year-old, who points to the advantage of the wealth of experience he and Hülkenberg have: "It's good to have drivers with so much experience on board if you want to develop the car. If you have a problem and need a new direction, the experience of the drivers is very valuable."

World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 364 points

02 Pérez 219

03 Alonso 170

04. Hamilton 164

05th Sainz 117

06. Leclerc 111

07th Russell 109

08. Norris 79

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 37

11th Ocon 36

12th Piastri 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 2

19th Sargeant 0

20 - Lawson 0

21st De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01st Red Bull Racing 583 points

02. Mercedes 273

03. Ferrari 228

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 115

06. Alpine 73

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 11

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 3



