Kevin Magnussen: Nico Hülkenberg does it better
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
This year's season is not going according to plan for Kevin Magnussen. The Haas driver has only scored twice in the 14 Grands Prix so far this year: He finished tenth in Saudi Arabia and Miami, securing a total of two championship points. His team-mate Nico Hülkenberg also only reached the top 10 twice, but was much more successful with nine points.
The difference is even clearer in the team-internal qualifying comparison. Hülkenberg clearly leads the duel between the two Haas drivers in final practice with 11:3. In the race, Magnussen is closer, he was ahead six times, Hülkenberg was the faster of the two stablemates eight times. The fact that the Emmerich driver manages so much better has a simple reason, as Magnussen explains.
"With the pace I don't have such a problem, on Sundays it's always okay. It's just hard to get everything right on one lap, sometimes I struggle to use the potential of the car in qualifying trim," says the Dane, who is quick to point out, "But I've also had good qualifying sessions this year, in Miami for example I was fourth fastest, so it's not like I never get on a roll."
"But Nico seems to be able to get around the car's problems a bit more often, but I think I can turn the tide there," adds the 30-year-old, who points to the advantage of the wealth of experience he and Hülkenberg have: "It's good to have drivers with so much experience on board if you want to develop the car. If you have a problem and need a new direction, the experience of the drivers is very valuable."
World Championship standings (after 14 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 364 points
02 Pérez 219
03 Alonso 170
04. Hamilton 164
05th Sainz 117
06. Leclerc 111
07th Russell 109
08. Norris 79
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 37
11th Ocon 36
12th Piastri 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 2
19th Sargeant 0
20 - Lawson 0
21st De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01st Red Bull Racing 583 points
02. Mercedes 273
03. Ferrari 228
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 115
06. Alpine 73
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 11
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 3