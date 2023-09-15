Singapore GP on TV: Engines at the limit
The Singapore Grand Prix is considered the most demanding Grand Prix in the World Championship programme: it is hot, it is humid, the driver hardly has time to rest in the curvy concrete channel and is beaten by the bumps. But it's not only the drivers who suffer.
A few years ago, I wanted to know from Renault engine technician Rémi Taffin what Singapore meant for the 1.6-litre V6 power units with multiple energy recovery.
The Frenchman said: "At only 45 per cent full load, the combustion engines and the turbocharger have a relatively easy life, in contrast to a high-speed GP such as Monza. The energy recovery system, on the other hand, is working at the limit. We hardly have long straights, rather short stretches, then immediately another braking manoeuvre. This requires a power unit with as wide a usable rev band as possible and with solid torque, but all this also increases fuel consumption dramatically."
"The cooling requirements are high, so we will see more and bigger vents on the cars. Moreover, the drivers are instructed not to follow a rival closely all the time - because otherwise the car will not get enough cooling air."
"With the V6 turbo, it's basically - the hotter, the less power, so cooling the power unit is quite important. We calculate a time loss of a tenth of a second with every degree higher outside temperature."
"The hot air means that the ignition timing has to be changed to prevent what is known as knocking in the cylinder. Knocking is the term used in internal combustion engines to describe uncontrolled combustion or spontaneous ignition of the fuel."
"The high humidity, on the other hand, helps the engine technicians - because the pressure in the cylinder is lower because of it. The water temperature in a power unit will be more than 100 degrees, so it is above the boiling point of water. Evaporation is prevented only because the whole system is pressurised."
To find out how the action unfolds next weekend, check out our live ticker. We have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, ORF and SRF.
Singapore GP on TV
Friday, 15 September
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
11.15 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Start of coverage First Practice Session
11.15: ServusTV - Start of First Practice Coverage
11.30 a.m.: First Practice
12.50: ServusTV - Red Bull Formula Nürburgring
13.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals
14.00: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Kimi Räikkönen
14.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Fernando Alonso
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Jenson Button
14.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Second Practice Coverage
14.45: ServusTV - Start of Second Practice Coverage
15.00: Second practice
19.00: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - First Practice Replay
21.30 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Second practice replay
Saturday, 16 September
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2017
08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
08.30: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2013
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up! The Motorsport Special
11.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Third Practice Coverage
11.15: ServusTV - Start of Third Practice Coverage
11.30 a.m.: Third practice
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage
14.30: ServusTV - Start of Qualifying Coverage
15.00: Qualifying
16.00: ServusTV - Qualifying Analysis
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
17.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Kimi Räikkönen
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Fernando Alonso
19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
23.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
Sunday, 17 September
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2019
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2022
10.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
11.45am: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
12.00: ServusTV - Preliminary Reports on the Singapore GP
12.30 p.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary Reports on the Singapore GP
13.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of coverage Singapore GP
14.00: ServusTV - Start of Singapore GP coverage
14.00: Singapore Grand Prix
15.40: ServusTV - Analysis Singapore GP
15.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
17.00: ORF 1 - Highlights Singapore GP
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
18.20 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repeat
23.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race compact