Singapore GP on TV: Engines at the limit

Heat, high humidity, vibrating track - the Singapore street circuit demands everything from the pilots. But the technology is also at its limits. The spectators can look forward to a spectacle.

The Singapore Grand Prix is considered the most demanding Grand Prix in the World Championship programme: it is hot, it is humid, the driver hardly has time to rest in the curvy concrete channel and is beaten by the bumps. But it's not only the drivers who suffer.

A few years ago, I wanted to know from Renault engine technician Rémi Taffin what Singapore meant for the 1.6-litre V6 power units with multiple energy recovery.

The Frenchman said: "At only 45 per cent full load, the combustion engines and the turbocharger have a relatively easy life, in contrast to a high-speed GP such as Monza. The energy recovery system, on the other hand, is working at the limit. We hardly have long straights, rather short stretches, then immediately another braking manoeuvre. This requires a power unit with as wide a usable rev band as possible and with solid torque, but all this also increases fuel consumption dramatically."

"The cooling requirements are high, so we will see more and bigger vents on the cars. Moreover, the drivers are instructed not to follow a rival closely all the time - because otherwise the car will not get enough cooling air."



"With the V6 turbo, it's basically - the hotter, the less power, so cooling the power unit is quite important. We calculate a time loss of a tenth of a second with every degree higher outside temperature."



"The hot air means that the ignition timing has to be changed to prevent what is known as knocking in the cylinder. Knocking is the term used in internal combustion engines to describe uncontrolled combustion or spontaneous ignition of the fuel."



"The high humidity, on the other hand, helps the engine technicians - because the pressure in the cylinder is lower because of it. The water temperature in a power unit will be more than 100 degrees, so it is above the boiling point of water. Evaporation is prevented only because the whole system is pressurised."



