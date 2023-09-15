Night GP Singapore: The Fairy Tale of the Subway

For years, there have been rumours in Singapore that the underground in the city state generates such a powerful magnetic field that Formula 1 racing cars have come to a standstill because of it. Can this really be true?

There are always crazy stories surrounding a Grand Prix, and Singapore is no different. Max Verstappen reported so on the radio during practice for the 2016 Singapore Formula One race: "There's a big lizard on the track."

Shortly afterwards, pictures showed how a good two-metre-long monitor lizard calmly crossed the track and then disappeared into a drainage opening.

Fernando Alonso tweeted a picture of the runway visitor at the time and wrote: "We have a new friend."

Monitor lizards are regularly spotted in the middle of Singapore. The impressive animals grow up to three metres long and typically live in the nearby mangrove forests. But the adaptable lizards also turn up again and again in urban areas - in front gardens, parks, on golf courses or, of course, on a racetrack.



Max Verstappen: "Normally I only see something like this in the zoo. I found the animal very beautiful, but also quite big, so I preferred to get out of the way. The monitor lizard was standing along the track at first, I saw him and was afraid he was going to take off running, but he hesitated, I got closer and closer, always expecting him to sprint off, but he really waited until I had passed. I then saw him crossing the track in the rear view mirror."



The monitor lizard was clearly visible, another Formula One curiosity it is not. A few years ago, it was claimed in all seriousness that power cables from the Singapore underground generated such a large magnetic field that the racing cars would be affected by it.



Alleged proof was that the gearbox of some cars shifted into neutral as if by magic, and that Felipe Massa's car was paralysed by the underground in 2015.



There is only one truth to the whole story - that on the first Singapore GP weekend in 2008, some Formula One cars did indeed react to the strong magnetic fields, such as the Red Bull Racing racer of Mark Webber. Since then, the racing teams have protected certain parts of their cars against electromagnetic interference with special shielding.



However, the Williams engineer at the time, Rob Smedley, told me about Felipe Massa's retirement: "The underground had absolutely nothing to do with Felipe's retirement. He simply had a gearbox problem."



Former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle has the final word on the underground story: "It's a pure fantasy."