1st practice Singapore: Best time by Charles Leclerc

In the first free practice session for the Singapore GP, the Ferrari drivers set the tone: Charles Leclerc set the fastest lap, Carlos Sainz was 0.078 sec slower. Max Verstappen had to settle for third place.

The first free practice session in Singapore started at a hot 32 degrees Celsius outside and 44.2 degrees track temperature. The track filled up quickly as the GP stars wanted to try out the new layout, which now only has 19 corners instead of 23 as last year. After the first ten minutes, Lando Norris topped the timesheet with 1:35.782 min.

The Briton, who was running with new parts, did not stay at the top for long. Just five minutes later, Charles Leclerc was the fastest man on the street circuit - although Norris improved to 1:35.692 min. Because Leclerc stayed nine thousandths faster on his fastest lap. But even for the Monegasque from the Ferrari team, his luck didn't last long.

First Lewis Hamilton took the lead with 1:35.571 min, then Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz was also faster, so that the racer from Monte Carlo slipped to third place. Lance Stroll was late in getting to work. The Canadian only completed his first fast lap 18 minutes after the start of the session.

While the Aston Martin driver was on the gas, Norris' name once again lit up at the top of the time monitor. The McLaren star pushed the best mark below the 1:35 mark with 1:34.776 min. Behind the 23-year-old, Sergio Pérez, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda, George Russell, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly completed the top 10 after 20 minutes, with Liam Lawson, Oscar Piastri, Alex Albon, Nico Hülkenberg, Fernando Alonso, Logan Sargeant, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen, Zhou Guanyu and Lance Stroll following in the other positions.

Champion Verstappen struggled to downshift on his first laps and complained of understeer. Only two drivers made mistakes in the first half hour. Alonso and Pérez braked in the second corner. McLaren CEO Zak Brown reported before FP1 half-time: "So far it's going well with the new parts, Lando is happy with everything we've tested, as he says." And on the new track layout, the American said, "I hope it will give more overtaking opportunities with the longer straight."

Norris was also ahead after 30 minutes with a 1:34.776 min, with Gasly, Russell, Leclerc, Ocon, Pérez, Bottas, Hamilton, Sainz, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Alonso, Lawson, Piastri, Stroll, Albon, Hülkenberg, Sargeant, Magnussen and Zhou taking the other places.

Shortly afterwards there were brief yellow flags for a lizard that had strayed onto the track. Sainz had pushed Norris out of first position, but as soon as the McLaren star was able to accelerate again, he regained the top position. He had to relinquish it shortly afterwards, however, as Leclerc and Verstappen moved ahead of him, with the Ferrari star's 1:33.350 min 0.126 sec faster than the defending champion.

The chase for times continued in the final quarter of an hour. Most drivers were on the soft tyres and stepped on the gas - until another lizard on the track caused another yellow period. This one was even shorter than the first, so the race continued quickly. Even before the second break, Russell was annoyed on the radio about Pérez, who was in his way.

The Mexican is contesting his 250th GP event this weekend and has had a helmet with a special paint job made for the occasion. The Williams drivers were also on the road with a special look, their racers shining in the Gulf design. Apparently the lizards were unimpressed by this, even in the last five minutes the yellow flags were shown in the eighth sector because there was another animal on the track.

In the end, Leclerc remained the fastest, with his team-mate Sainz behind him, followed by champion Verstappen in third place, ahead of Norris, Hamilton, Russell, Pérez, Alonso, Tsunoda, Ocon, Stroll, Gasly, Albon, Bottas, Magnussen, Lawson, Hülkenberg, Zhou, Piastri and Sargeant.

1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428