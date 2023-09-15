Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes must make huge improvements

Red Bull Racing has won every Grand Prix in 2023, is now unbeaten for 15 World Championship rounds and has triumphed in 24 of the last 25 Formula One races. Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is deeply impressed.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are dominating: The Dutchman has won 12 of 14 races in the 2023 GP season and no other driver has won a Grand Prix since the beginning of May. Red Bull Racing is unbeaten this season.

In Singapore, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says of this wave of success for RBR and Verstappen: "Today I was asked if the team could be beaten without Verstappen at the wheel or without the technical genius behind the car, Adrian Newey. And I answered: 'Neither.' Because for me it's all about how we can get stronger here at Mercedes to be ahead again."

"Our opponents are doing an outstanding job and we will have to step up tremendously to prevent them from winning again. But I am convinced: there will be plenty of opportunities in the eight GP weekends to come. And when an opportunity arises, we need to be in a position to take advantage of it."

"Last year we were good at the music here in practice, but we had a weak race. With the 2023 car we should be closer to the front and clearly I have hopes that we will be strong enough to have a say in the podium places."



Asked if the changed Singapore track layout changes anything, the 103-time GP winner says: "A sequence of corners is replaced by a short straight, I don't think it changes much. In general, we have always been less strong than usual in Singapore. When we were so close to the top in qualifying last year, it surprised us ourselves. Let's see if we can pull off such a surprise again this weekend."





1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428



