Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes must make huge improvements
Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are dominating: The Dutchman has won 12 of 14 races in the 2023 GP season and no other driver has won a Grand Prix since the beginning of May. Red Bull Racing is unbeaten this season.
In Singapore, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton says of this wave of success for RBR and Verstappen: "Today I was asked if the team could be beaten without Verstappen at the wheel or without the technical genius behind the car, Adrian Newey. And I answered: 'Neither.' Because for me it's all about how we can get stronger here at Mercedes to be ahead again."
"Our opponents are doing an outstanding job and we will have to step up tremendously to prevent them from winning again. But I am convinced: there will be plenty of opportunities in the eight GP weekends to come. And when an opportunity arises, we need to be in a position to take advantage of it."
"Last year we were good at the music here in practice, but we had a weak race. With the 2023 car we should be closer to the front and clearly I have hopes that we will be strong enough to have a say in the podium places."
Asked if the changed Singapore track layout changes anything, the 103-time GP winner says: "A sequence of corners is replaced by a short straight, I don't think it changes much. In general, we have always been less strong than usual in Singapore. When we were so close to the top in qualifying last year, it surprised us ourselves. Let's see if we can pull off such a surprise again this weekend."
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428