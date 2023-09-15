Liam Lawson: Formula 1 cockpit in sight for 2024

Liam Lawson has contested two Grands Prix so far, and in the process he has fallen in love with the work of a GP star, as he confessed in Singapore. That's why he has only one goal in mind for next year.

Liam Lawson's GP debut came as a great surprise: The New Zealander had to stand in for AlphaTauri at the Circuit Zandvoort because Daniel Ricciardo had suffered broken bones in his left hand in a crash in the second practice session. Lawson made the most of the opportunity and put up a brave fight, ultimately finishing in 13th place.

The following test in Monza was his first full GP race weekend. Lawson did as many laps as possible and came very close to scoring points in the race, finishing eleventh. As Ricciardo's healing process continues, he will also contest the night race on the Singapore street circuit.

On Thursday, the racer, who is only 21, said: "Now that I've had a taste of being a GP driver, I can say that I've fallen in love with this life. That's why I think I can only set myself one goal for 2024, anything else would be too little."

In order to recommend himself as a regular driver, Lawson wants to continue to impress with good results. "I guess it's about making the most of this opportunity now. Then we'll see what will happen. Of course, you rarely get a chance to compete in Formula 1. And I have the chance now. That's why I want to make the most of this chance."

1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428