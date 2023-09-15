Liam Lawson: Formula 1 cockpit in sight for 2024
Liam Lawson's GP debut came as a great surprise: The New Zealander had to stand in for AlphaTauri at the Circuit Zandvoort because Daniel Ricciardo had suffered broken bones in his left hand in a crash in the second practice session. Lawson made the most of the opportunity and put up a brave fight, ultimately finishing in 13th place.
The following test in Monza was his first full GP race weekend. Lawson did as many laps as possible and came very close to scoring points in the race, finishing eleventh. As Ricciardo's healing process continues, he will also contest the night race on the Singapore street circuit.
On Thursday, the racer, who is only 21, said: "Now that I've had a taste of being a GP driver, I can say that I've fallen in love with this life. That's why I think I can only set myself one goal for 2024, anything else would be too little."
In order to recommend himself as a regular driver, Lawson wants to continue to impress with good results. "I guess it's about making the most of this opportunity now. Then we'll see what will happen. Of course, you rarely get a chance to compete in Formula 1. And I have the chance now. That's why I want to make the most of this chance."
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428