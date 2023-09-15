Toto Wolff: "That was probably not the most intelligent thing to do".

by Mathias Brunner - Automatic translation from German
LAT

After the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff described Max Verstappen's winning streak as irrelevant. Now the Austrian clarifies what he wanted to express.

Many Formula 1 fans were disappointed by certain statements made by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. Following the Monza GP, the 51-year-old Viennese described Max Verstappen's winning streak as "irrelevant. I don't even know if it means anything to him. For me, at least, it wouldn't matter, none of these numbers. That's just something for Wikipedia, nobody reads that."

Formula 1 champion Damon Hill found it "grouchy and inelegant". Max Verstappen himself remained quite calm: "I guess Toto was still angry after the bad race in Italy. I basically think you should appreciate the performance of your opponents."

In Singapore, Toto Wolff sounds a little different: "If you look at those comments afterwards, you have to ask yourself if that was the most intelligent thing to say, and I don't think it was."

"It's more about the basic attitude for me, and I internalised that from Niki Lauda. Niki gave away winners' trophies in exchange for a free car wash. And there's hardly any memorabilia at my house. What I mean by that is - such numbers didn't count for Niki and they don't for me either."

"But what is important to me is that Formula 1 is a meritocracy. And I have already said a few times this year that only the best win in the premier class. The best man and the best team usually become world champions, and I recognise that."

1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428