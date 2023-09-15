Green light for Andretti? What the team bosses say

Andretti wants to enter Formula 1, but those responsible for the current World Championship contenders have reservations. In Singapore, Zak Brown, Günther Steiner and Toto Wolff give their views once again.

Formula 1 officials would be happy to see the GP field grow, and with Andretti, a candidate has expressed interest that would enrich the premier class with some big names. But the current World Championship participants have reservations. On the one hand, because the prize money would have to be divided by a larger number of World Championship participants if the GP field were to grow. On the other hand, because the agreed hurdle of 200 million dollars, which is set out in the current Concorde Agreement, seems rather modest in view of the recent increase in the value of the premier class.

In the Singapore paddock, some team officials were raised on the possibility that Formula One and FIA officials might give Andretti the green light to compete in the World Championship. McLaren CEO Zak Brown commented, "I haven't heard anything new recently, there hasn't been any talk about it and our views haven't changed. We'll wait and see how the process develops."

"We can say that the value of a Formula One team has increased significantly, so I think that element needs to be discussed. But I don't have any more information, so we will see what Formula One and FIA will decide first," the American added.

Haas team boss Günther Steiner's response was similar: "I haven't heard that anything has been accepted, but I am sure that Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali knows how to deal with it in our interest. We put our trust in FOM to handle this properly."

"And as Zak said, the teams are worth a lot more now than when we signed the current Concorde Agreement. We decided that in 2020 when some teams were doing everything they could to stay in business and were basically worthless at the time. The market has certainly changed in the meantime," added the South Tyrolean.

And Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff also said: "I think Formula 1 and the teams have survived in the past years because we have stuck together. The FIA, FOM and the ten teams have the task of protecting the sport, so the right decisions have to be made, by all of us together. And the FIA and FOM have to make the decisions. It's not in the hands of the teams, but I hope FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Stefano Domenicali will make the right decisions for Formula One."

1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428