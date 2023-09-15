2nd practice Singapore: Ferrari in front, Verstappen only 8th.

As with other night races, the first Friday practice is less important: the track has stored a lot of heat during daylight, which affects the tyres, and the conditions are not representative.

Practice 2, on the other hand, takes place in Singapore at 9 p.m. local time, the same time as qualifying on Saturday, and with the race starting on Sunday at 8 p.m., the conditions in the second practice session are also comparable to those in the Grand Prix.

The drivers took to the track at an air temperature of 30 degrees, which was still 37 degrees (in the first practice it was more than 44 degrees), humidity 74 per cent.

For the drivers, the rule was: no mistakes. Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso explained it like this: "It's all about confidence on a track, just like in Monaco. You have to find a rhythm and improve from practice to practice, and then get the performance spot on in qualifying. An accident not only gives your team a lot of work to do, it takes you off the pace."



The rebuilt Singapore track is around ten seconds faster than in previous years after modifications, and Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc picked up in Practice 2 where they left off in Practice 1 - with great lap times.



Once again seeing drivers create space for themselves to set a fast lap without annoying turbulence from the car in front. Max Verstappen had to weave his way through traffic, lap by heck. Slow cars and fast cars, that's going to be a big theme in qualifying. Again.



Standings after 15 minutes: Sainz, Alonso, Leclerc, Pérez, Hamilton and Verstappen, all on medium hard tyres from Pirelli.



Williams driver Alex Albon reported a loss of power on the radio, he brought his car back to the pits. The Thai Brit had to retire, practice over.



Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll kissed the wall with his right rear wheel, at the exit of turn 13, the Canadian was very lucky that his car remained unharmed.



Monaco's Charles Leclerc braked with his tyre smoking, but he managed to avoid a wall kiss. Max Verstappen fouled up turn 13 and kept his car under control during a huge spill. The Dutchman grumbled on the radio about the lack of balance in the car.



After 25 minutes, Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Sainz were given soft Pirelli tyres, which should theoretically be half a second per lap faster than the medium tyres. Result: Sainz from Madrid with 1:32.120 min was 18 thousandths of a second faster than Leclerc from Monaco.



Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin could not keep up: half a second slower, just ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren. Then Hamilton moved up to third ahead of Alonso.



Kevin Magnussen hit a wall on the left rear, Williams driver Logan Sargeant was lucky to be able to catch his spinning car.



World champion Max Verstappen was also given soft tyres. Would the Dutchman have an answer to Ferrari's great lap times? But again the Dutchman had to fight his way through traffic, only 6th place.



Order of finish after the stints with soft Pirelli: Sainz, Leclerc, Alonso, Hamilton, Norris, Russell, Verstappen. Last year's winner Sergio Pérez had waited a little longer to run on soft tyres - but only 8th place for the Mexican. "Checo" grumbled about the rear of his car being too lively. "Every time I brake into a corner, I have the impression that I'm throwing the car away."



Sergio Pérez made a second run on soft tyres and moved ahead of Verstappen, the Mexican with a trouble-free lap, but fast is different.



George Russell moved up to third in the Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll, but Russell was also off the track briefly afterwards, but without putting the car into the wall.



Impression from Singapore: Ferrari is extremely fast on one lap, Red Bull Racing has to step up. We could be in for a fabulously exciting qualifying.





2nd practice, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec

03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465

06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692

08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732

09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897

10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270

15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341

16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207

20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438





1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428