George Russell: "Can only make one promise".
The fact that Mercedes has extended George Russell's contract is no big surprise. Since the young Briton was accepted into the star brand's junior programme in 2017, he has celebrated success time and again. At the moment, however, it is rarely enough for the big throws, because his Mercedes team is not as competitive as in the years before the big rule revolution that was implemented in 2022.
Nevertheless, Russell was able to celebrate his first GP triumph: In São Paulo, he caused the big surprise and the only GP victory for the star brand last year. He collected more points than his team-mate Lewis Hamilton and finished his first season with Mercedes in fourth intermediate place.
Hopes were accordingly high that he would be able to fight at the top this year. But after 14 GP weekends, the 25-year-old occupies seventh intermediate WRC place. He has only been on the podium once this season: At the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, he finished third. The seven-time world champion at his side has had more success: he has already been on the podium four times this year and is currently fourth in the world championship.
Still, Russell is hoping for his World Championship chance - even if not this year. Asked if his team will manage to win a GP next year, he tells "BBC" evasively: "I'm very confident that every single person in the team is working as hard as they can to build the fastest possible car for 2024. I can only promise that because racing is always about how you perform compared to the rest."
And what about the prospect of one day taking the World Championship crown? "I hate to say I'm waiting for my chance. But that's just the way things are in Formula 1 at the moment. As a driver, you can only do your best and make sure you're ready to fight for the world championship if you have the car accordingly."
2nd practice, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec
03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465
06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692
08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732
09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897
10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019
12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270
15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341
16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455
18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207
20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3,438
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350
02nd Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428