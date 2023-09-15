George Russell: "Can only make one promise".

Mercedes star George Russell has opted for two more years at Mercedes. The young Briton will thus have to continue to prove himself alongside Lewis Hamilton. Nevertheless, he hopes for his chance at the World Championship.

The fact that Mercedes has extended George Russell's contract is no big surprise. Since the young Briton was accepted into the star brand's junior programme in 2017, he has celebrated success time and again. At the moment, however, it is rarely enough for the big throws, because his Mercedes team is not as competitive as in the years before the big rule revolution that was implemented in 2022.

Nevertheless, Russell was able to celebrate his first GP triumph: In São Paulo, he caused the big surprise and the only GP victory for the star brand last year. He collected more points than his team-mate Lewis Hamilton and finished his first season with Mercedes in fourth intermediate place.

Hopes were accordingly high that he would be able to fight at the top this year. But after 14 GP weekends, the 25-year-old occupies seventh intermediate WRC place. He has only been on the podium once this season: At the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, he finished third. The seven-time world champion at his side has had more success: he has already been on the podium four times this year and is currently fourth in the world championship.

Still, Russell is hoping for his World Championship chance - even if not this year. Asked if his team will manage to win a GP next year, he tells "BBC" evasively: "I'm very confident that every single person in the team is working as hard as they can to build the fastest possible car for 2024. I can only promise that because racing is always about how you perform compared to the rest."

And what about the prospect of one day taking the World Championship crown? "I hate to say I'm waiting for my chance. But that's just the way things are in Formula 1 at the moment. As a driver, you can only do your best and make sure you're ready to fight for the world championship if you have the car accordingly."

