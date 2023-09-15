Max Verstappen (8th): "Distance to the top is big".
It is not uncommon for a dominant racing team to stumble in Singapore. Mercedes-Benz drove opponents into the ground at most tracks in the early years of the turbo hybrid era, "but we always struggled in Singapore," says team boss Toto Wolff, "and often it was plenty puzzling."
And now this: Ferrari is ahead in practice, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are driving in as splendid form as in Monza, but on a very different circuit. And Red Bull Racing is weakening.
Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez both repeatedly complained on the radio about a lack of balance. Last year's winner Pérez could not build up confidence in the car, the braking stability of the RB19 leaves much to be desired.
After the second practice session, the top two in the WRC standings confirmed: Red Bull Racing is in trouble, as of the second practice session.
47-time GP winner Verstappen says: "That was worse than I expected. We have a lot of work to do tonight. Of course we will try everything to move up, but the gap to the top is big. Ferrari is darn fast."
"We have big difficulties with the balance. We tried a few things in the second practice session, some worked, some didn't. But it's all really in sync. But it's not really in tune yet."
Pérez adds, "The rear is unstable, it was worse in the second practice than the first. We expected Ferrari to be strong here as well. It won't be easy to make up this deficit on Saturday."
Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick: "It's obvious to the naked eye how unsettled Verstappen and Pérez's cars are. I wouldn't put it past Red Bull Racing to get the set-up right on Saturday, but at the moment their backs are against the wall. It's a bit of a surprise now."
2nd practice, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec
03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465
06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692
08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732
09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897
10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019
12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270
15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341
16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455
18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207
20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min
02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428