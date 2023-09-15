Max Verstappen (8th): "Distance to the top is big".

Red Bull Racing has not yet got into the swing of things in Singapore: Sergio Pérez seventh, Max Verstappen eighth. Both drivers are not at all happy with the handling of their cars.

It is not uncommon for a dominant racing team to stumble in Singapore. Mercedes-Benz drove opponents into the ground at most tracks in the early years of the turbo hybrid era, "but we always struggled in Singapore," says team boss Toto Wolff, "and often it was plenty puzzling."

And now this: Ferrari is ahead in practice, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are driving in as splendid form as in Monza, but on a very different circuit. And Red Bull Racing is weakening.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez both repeatedly complained on the radio about a lack of balance. Last year's winner Pérez could not build up confidence in the car, the braking stability of the RB19 leaves much to be desired.

After the second practice session, the top two in the WRC standings confirmed: Red Bull Racing is in trouble, as of the second practice session.

47-time GP winner Verstappen says: "That was worse than I expected. We have a lot of work to do tonight. Of course we will try everything to move up, but the gap to the top is big. Ferrari is darn fast."

"We have big difficulties with the balance. We tried a few things in the second practice session, some worked, some didn't. But it's all really in sync. But it's not really in tune yet."



Pérez adds, "The rear is unstable, it was worse in the second practice than the first. We expected Ferrari to be strong here as well. It won't be easy to make up this deficit on Saturday."



Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick: "It's obvious to the naked eye how unsettled Verstappen and Pérez's cars are. I wouldn't put it past Red Bull Racing to get the set-up right on Saturday, but at the moment their backs are against the wall. It's a bit of a surprise now."





2nd practice, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec

03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465

06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692

08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732

09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897

10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270

15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341

16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207

20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438



1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428